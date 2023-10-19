The countdown to Harry Bosch’s return is over as everyone’s favorite detective and Amazon Freevee’s popular and successful Bosch: Legacy returns with a brand-new second season. The much-awaited season comes more than a year after the first season that premiered in May 2022, which was announced in November 2021. A third season has also been greenlighted ahead of the second season premiere. Based on the best-selling Harry Bosch book series by Michael Connelly, Bosch: Legacy is a spin-off of the hit crime thriller series Bosch. Developed by Connelly, Tom Bernardo, and Eric Overmyer, who also executive produce, the crime thriller series focuses on Harry Bosch who now works as a private detective after leaving LAPD and navigates new challenges with new friends and old enemies. The first season, based on the books The Wrong Side of Goodbye and The Night Fire, explores how Harry has forgone the conventional methods of seeking justice and forges his own path within the legal system. However, most of the plot lines from the season were neatly tied up. Season 1 ends with a major cliffhanger, which leaves many questions while also hinting at what to expect in the next chapter. Bosch: Legacy Season 2, based on The Crossing, picks up right where the first season ends and sees Harry in a vulnerable position where his daughter, Maddie, gets kidnapped.

Needless to say, Titus Welliver, Mini Rogers, Madison Lintz, and Stephen A. Chang, will be reprising their roles from Season 1. Additionally, Bosch: Legacy Season 2 will see the return of some favorite characters from the original Bosch series, like Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar, Gregory Scott Cummins as Det. Robert “Crate” Moore, Troy Evans as Det. “Barrel” Johnson and Denise Sanchez as Det. Reina Vasquez. A third season of Bosch: Legacy has also been announced ahead of the second season's release. To add to the show’s successful first season and renewal of two more, there is more on the horizon for the Bosch franchise. Two untitled spin-offs, focusing on Detective Jerry Edgar and Renee Ballard respectively, are in development. But for now, get ready for Harry’s return this October and find out when, where, and how you can watch Bosch: Legacy Season 2.

When Does 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 2 Premiere on Amazon Freevee

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 premieres on October 20, 2023, with the first four episodes streaming together, exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Austria. In other territories where Freevee is not available, the episodes will be available on Amazon Prime on the same day, at the same time. The first two episodes of the second season were also specially screened by Amazon Freevee at select theaters on October 18, 2023.

Watch the Trailer for 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 2

Amazon Freevee dropped the first official teaser of Bosch: Legacy Season 2 on August 24, followed by a Collider exclusive of a new clip and sneak peek from the season. And if there’s one word that can sum up the feel of the new season, it’s “tension.” The season, as the trailer shows, picks up right off the cliffhanger finale, where we see Maddie getting abducted. In the second season, Harry is a father on a mission to find his lost daughter, whatever it takes. He is ready to break and bend all rules and take any path necessary to hunt Maddie’s captors. It looks like there’s no room to slow down and breathe, it looks like season 2 will be packed with tension, action, and lots of hold-your-breadth moments. The new season will perhaps have a very different side to Harry’s character, where he is facing a personal crisis of this breadth. It goes without saying that the focus of Season 2 would be Maddie where Harry’s investigation might lead him to unexpected places. The teaser clip also shows us the characters who would be returning from the first season, like Jerry Edgar, Maurice “Mo” Bassi, and Honey "Money" Chandler.

'Bosch: Legacy' Season 2 Episodes

Just like the first season, Bosch: Legacy Season 2 also has 10 episodes, with each episode running for an hour. The first four episodes are releasing together on the day of the premiere, followed by two episodes released weekly, every Friday.

Here is the list of episodes for Bosch: Legacy Season 2 –

Episode 1: “The Lady Vanishes”, October 20, 2023

Episode 2: “Zzyzx”, October 20, 2023

Episode 3: “Inside Man”, October 20, 2023

Episode 4: “Musso & Frank”, October 20, 2023

Episode 5: “Hollywood Forever” October 27, 2023

Episode 6: “Dos Matadores” October 27, 2023

Episode 7: “I Miss Vin Scully” November 3, 2023

Episode 8: “Seventy-Four Degrees in Belize” November 3, 2023

Episode 9: “Escape Plan”, November 10, 2023

Episode 10: “A Step Ahead”, November 10, 2023

When Is the Finale of 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 2 Coming Out?

The two-episode finale of the second season will be available to stream on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Do You Need to Watch Bosch Before Watching 'Bosch: Legacy'?

Yes and no. Technically, you can easily skip the original Bosch series and still watch Bosch: Legacy as a fresh, independent series. Although it is taken from one book series, each show is adapted from different books within the said series. For example, the original Bosch series is adapted from books 3, 8, and 12, while Bosch: Legacy so far has adapted the novels 18, 19, and 20, where Season 1 takes after books 19 and 22, and the upcoming second season takes after Book 18.

In short, each book, although all about Harry, tells a new story. So, you can look at each show as an independent project, even if the protagonist is the same; it’s almost like looking at two very different chapters of someone’s life. However, it is always useful to explore the original show before watching a spin-off, so that you can familiarize yourself with the main characters and get to know about their background. In this case, it might be interesting to learn about the main protagonists who are featured in both the show. This is if only you want to get more invested in the story and also if there are certain references that you might want to learn more about. In case you do, then you can catch up on all seven seasons of Bosch, currently streaming on Prime Video.