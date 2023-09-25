The much-awaited Castlevania: Nocturne is about to take you back to 18th-century France, where vampire hunters and magicians are gearing up to face a vampire apocalypse. A spin-off of the fan-favorite show Castlevania, Castlevania: Nocturne is an all-new Netflix original series created and written by Clive Bradley (Trapped), who also serves as the co-showrunner along with Kevin Kolde, who executive produces the series and has been attached to the parent show as a co-executive producer. The series features the voices of Edward Bluemel, Pixie Davies, Thuso Mbedu, Nastassja Kinski, Sydney James Harcourt, Zahn McClarnon, Richard Dormer, and Franka Potente, among others.

Castlevania: Nocturne, just like the original Castlevania series, is also based on the video game franchise of the same name by Konami. The all-new Netflix original series is said to be based on the games Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. However, as we have seen from the promos, Castlevania: Nocturne will not be an exact adaptation and will feature a unique storyline and some new characters. The story begins centuries after the events of Castlevania, in 1792 France, in the middle of the French Revolution, where the working class rebels against the nobility. But a more menacing threat emerges as the Vampire Messiah is set to unleash darkness and threaten humanity. Only one person can thwart this apocalypse: Richter Belmont. The last standing descendant of the legendary Belmont clan will rise as the savior and turn this darkness into light, with the help of new allies and fellow vampire hunters. As the new series arrives this week, read on to find out where, when, and how you can watch Castlevania: Nocturne.

When Does 'Castlevania: Nocturne' Premiere on Netflix?

Castlevania: Nocturne premieres on Netflix on September 28, 2023. But if you want to catch an early viewing, you can head to Netflix’s Tudum site where the series is getting a special screening at the upcoming Netflix virtual showcase Drop 1 on September 27 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, with previews of the show’s first three episodes. Here's the link to the show's landing page on Netflix as well:

Watch the Trailer for 'Castlevania: Nocturne'

Castlevania fans (of both the show and the game) are in for a delightful visual treat with the teasers and trailers of Castlevania: Nocturne that Netflix has been releasing, starting with the first one during Geeked Week 2022. The second teaser followed during the holiday season. Between both teasers, fans are introduced to a young Richter Belmont and his would-be ally, Maria Renard, a fellow vampire hunter. But the latest official trailer, released in September 2023, is much more detailed and gives you the exact experience of what you will see in the show. Packed with drama, action, fantastical elements, magic, and more, the trailer opens with an image of the menacing Vampire Messiah and cuts to the characters who will join Richter on his mission. The stunning animation, energizing music, and stimulating artwork that has become the signature of the franchise is evident in the Castlevania: Nocturne trailer, which you can see in the battle scenes, explosions, and magic sequences. This brilliant visual experience can be credited to Powerhouse Animation Studios, who have also been the animators for the original Castlevania.

When Is the Finale of 'Castlevania: Nocturne' Coming Out?

Since all episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne are set to drop on the same day of the release on Netflix, you can stream the entire season back-to-back without waiting for a later finale.

How Many Episodes Does 'Castlevania: Nocturne' Have?

The new fantasy series is slated for eight episodes of 25 minutes each. All episodes will be available to stream on the day of the release. You can watch this space for more details of the episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne. Samuel and Adam Deats are credited as directors.

More Shows like 'Castlevania: Nocturne' That You Can Watch Right Now on Netflix

Castlevania (2017-2021)

The original inspiration and parent show of Castlevania: Nocturne, the Netflix original series Castlevania begins centuries before the events of Nocturne. Created by Warren Ellis (G.I. Joe: Resolute), Castlevania is based on the popular eponymous Japanese video game series by Konami. The story follows the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan who tries to save Eastern Europe from the vengeance of Vlad Dracula Tepes. He is joined by the young Speaker Magician Sypha Belnades and the immortal half-vampire Alucard to save mankind from the vampire legion. Across its four-season run from 2017 to 2021, Castlevania garnered a huge fan following and became a hit show. It is often regarded as one of the best animated shows adapted from video games.

Arcane (2021-)

This steampunk action-adventure series is yet another game-based animated series that has made quite an impact. Adapted from Riot Game’s popular League of Legends, Arcane was created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee and produced by French animation studio Fortiche. Set in the same fictional universe of League of Legends, Arcane focuses on two iconic League champions – the sisters Vi and Jinx – and explores their origin stories. Announced as the game’s 10-year celebration, the show was released in November 2021 and a second season is currently on the way. The first season garnered universal acclaim for the animation style, story, action pieces, characterization, music, and more, making it appealing to both long-time fans and new audiences. At the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, Arcane became the first streaming series to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program.

Blood of Zeus (2020-)

​​​​​​​Formerly known as Gods & Heroes, this Netflix original is also a production of Powerhouse Animation Studios and brings a similar visual experience as Castlevania, but with a very different storyline and narrative style. Created and written by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides for Netflix, Blood of Zeus explores fictionalized versions of Greek mythology. The adult animated fantasy series is set in mythical Ancient Greece and focuses on Zeus’s demigod son, Heron, who is tasked to save Olympus and Earth from the vengeful forces of a monster goddess. While Heron was created as an original character for the show, his story arc has similarities to that of classic Greek myths that depict such demigods. The series also features plenty of gods, giants, demons, titans, and other legendary figures from Greek mythology. Released in October 2020, Blood of Zeus was quite positively received, which can be attributed to the show’s animation art, epic battles, and reimagining of mythology from a fresh perspective. A second season, announced in December 2020, is in development.

