The Doom Patrol misfits are back to finish the last episodes in the fourth and final season of the series. To get caught up, Doom Patrol is a crew of unlikely superheroes, each with a traumatic past and quirky abilities. The team doesn’t follow the path of traditional superheroes either; with a dark sense of humor and surreal stories. The absurdly unrealistic world in which the Doom Patrol resides has an authentic message of acceptance, finding identity, and the intricacies of the human condition. We're all hoping the relatable crew will continue to make viewers laugh themselves to tears right up to the very end. But that end is nigh, nevertheless. The final six episodes of Doom Patrol put everything on the line as our heroes gather in order to defeat Immortus, who stole their longevities, as well as the relentless zombie butts. The loss of their longevity causes them to age rapidly, putting a ticking clock on the action. Will they set aside their differences and unite to defeat the remaining villains, or will the world be doomed once and for all?

Diane Guerrero (Orange Is the New Black) stars as Kay Challis, a character with multiple personalities, each with its own unique superpowers. April Bowlby (Drop Dead Diva) plays Rita Farr or Elasti-Woman, Joivan Wade (The First Purge) portrays Victor Stone, also known as Cyborg, and Michelle Gomez (Green Wing) assumes the character of Madame Rouge. Brendan Fraser (The Whale) voices the character of Cliff Steele, also known as Robotman, with Riley Shanahan as the physical actor. Matt Bomer (The Normal Heart) voices Larry Trainor aka Negative Man, with Matthew Zuk handling the physical portrayal under the bandaged-up costume. The series was created and developed for television by Jeremy Carver, who is also an executive producer, and it’s based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name. Without further ado, here’s when and where to watch Season 4 Part 2, as well as the previous seasons, so you can binge everything before the series closes. But first, here's the official logline for the final episodes:

In the series’ gripping final episodes, the Doom Patrol meet old friends and foes as they race to defeat Immortus and get back their longevities. Battling between saving the world and each other, the Doom Patrol are forced to face their deepest fears and decide if they are ready to let go of the past in order to take their future into their own hands... and away from the zombie butts.

When Is ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4 Part 2 Coming Out on Max?

Earlier in the year, on January 5, 2023, Season 4 abruptly halted midseason with many unanswered questions. However, these questions can finally be put to rest on October 12, 2023! The two-episode Part 2 premiere will be followed by weekly releases, as a Warner Bros. Discovery media release reported. As with every other season of Doom Patrol, the final episodes of Season 4 will be available to stream for subscribers of Max. The streaming service generally releases new episodes at midnight ET, so that's when you can expect the premiere of Doom Patrol Season 4 Part 2 to arrive.

When Is the Finale of 'Doom Patrol' Season 4 Releasing?

Doom Patrol will come to a close with its twelfth and final episode of Season 4 on November 9, 2023.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Doom Patrol: The Final Episodes'

The trailer for Doom Patrol's final episodes starts with our heroes' normal versions laughing at the thought of being a part of the Doom Patrol and then cuts to the characters questioning if this is the end. In an apparent flashback, the trailer revisits images of the most notable villains, including Mr. Nobody, who can travel between dimensions; Ezekiel, the giant cockroach; and Ultimax, known as The Brain. After briefly reminiscing, the team appears to gather and build up to their final mission to save the world from evil and the horde of zombie butt monsters. As the tagline reads on the screen, “All good things are doomed.”

'Doom Patrol' Season 4 Episode Schedule

Doom Patrol will resume Season 4 on October 12, 2023, and continue weekly as follows:

Episode 7: Orqwith Patrol - October 12, 2023

- October 12, 2023 Episode 8: Fame Patrol - October 12, 2023

- October 12, 2023 Episode 9: Immortimas Patrol - October 19, 2023

- October 19, 2023 Episode 10: Tomb Patrol - October 26, 2023

- October 26, 2023 Episode 11: Portal Patrol - November 2, 2023

- November 2, 2023 Episode 12: Done Patrol - November 9, 2023

More DC Universe Shows to Stream On Max

Watchmen

Watchmen is a thought-provoking superhero series that shows what would happen if masked vigilantes were in a world where they were outlawed, like the adult version of The Incredibles. It explores very real themes of racism, power, and morality, offering a gritty take on the superhero genre. Effectively a sequel to the critically acclaimed graphic novel that was created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, the Watchmen series was developed by Damon Lindelof. Notable stars include Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) and Jeremy Irons (House of Gucci).

Titans

Titans is about a group of young heroes, including Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Raven (Teagan Croft), and Starfire (Anna Diop), who confront their troubled pasts and join forces to protect the world from supernatural threats. It was inspired by DC's Teen Titans comics; however, there are many changes that make this series unique. The young Titans in this series are beginning to outgrow their mentors, setting out to create their own identities as superheroes.

Peacemaker

Peacemaker is a darkly comedic series following a government assassin, Peacemaker, whose mission is to bring peace no matter what the consequences are. Directed by James Gunn, the show features John Cena (Vacation Friends) as the comically violent anti-hero. It exposes the moral complexities of pursuing peace through unconventional means. As a spin-off from the Suicide Squad, it's a unique addition to the DC Universe.

Pennyworth

Pennyworth offers a glimpse into the early life of Alfred Pennyworth, Batman's trusted butler, set in 1960s London. Created by Bruno Heller, the show stars Jack Bannon (The Imitation Game) as Alfred, who becomes entangled in espionage and crime. This exciting origin story uncovers the reasons behind Alfred's unwavering loyalty to Bruce Wayne.

