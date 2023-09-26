As if college wasn't stressful enough, adding a student body that possesses superpowers they're still trying to master takes the drama way up. This is the challenge facing the talented heroes of Prime Video's new The Boys spinoff, Gen V. Created by The Boys producers Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, and Craig Rosenberg, with showrunners Tara Butters and Michele Fazekas, the show takes place at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, a place for young heroes to learn how to harness their abilities for good. The school is run by Vought International, a major American superhero agency that manages all licensed superheroes. Fans of The Boys will be well aware that all is not as it seems at Vought International, and this is sure to play a major role in the lives of the students as they navigate their new home.

While each student at Godolkin has their own unique power, the real challenge is not just discovering the ins and outs of that power, but figuring out life as a young adult. Some of the students' mighty talents include metal bending, mind reading, super strength, and the ability to shrink down to half an inch. The diversity of powers is sure to keep things interesting not just for the students, but for the viewers, as they think about what power they would want to have. Suddenly, getting to class on time isn't the most important part of the day. The cast of Gen V has a resume that includes many popular drama shows that may be a hint of what we can expect in the upcoming series. Our yearbook includes Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Chance Perdomo (After We Fell), Lizze Broadway (Ghosted), Maddie Phillips (Supernatural), London Thor (You), Derek Luh (Runaways), Asa Germann (Dahmer), and Shelley Conn (Bridgerton). To see which powers each of the actors will possess, make sure to watch the show on its premiere date. And to watch the show, read on to find out exactly when Gen V will land on Prime Video.

When Does 'Gen V' Premiere on Prime Video?

Image via Prime Video

While the show's official release date is September 29, Gen V will actually arrive on Prime Video in the US on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. As a treat, the show is dropping the first three episodes on the same day. If you want to enter our new superheroes' world sooner, you can watch all episodes of the show's predecessor, The Boys, right now on Prime Video as well. Here's the link to Gen V's landing page on the service:

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO

When Is the Finale of 'Gen V' Releasing?

After the show releases its first three episodes on the premiere date, it is expected to release just one episode a week. By that schedule, the finale of Gen V will be released on Prime Video on November 3, 2023, at 12 a.m. GMT, which would be November 2 at 8 p.m. ET in the US.

Watch the 'Gen V' Trailer

After months of teasers, the official trailer for Gen V was recently released, and boy, does it deliver. We see some of our main characters as they enter their new life at Godolkin University, tackling not just life as a superpowered student, but also in direct competition with their classmates. As out-of-this-world as the university seems, throughout the trailer we are still asked the regular questions generally posed during a college tour: "Is this the right place for me?" and "Do I belong here?"

Even this short glimpse at the show hints that there is something amiss happening underneath the polished look of the university. If the hectic nature of the school and its students sounds appealing to you, you can enroll on Godolkin University's official website. The site also allows you to get your student ID, watch a welcome video, plan your semester, and coming soon, you can shop for Godolkin clothing to show off your school pride.

'Gen V' Episode Schedule

Image by Jefferson Chacon

There are currently eight episodes slated for Season 1 of Gen V, and they're each expected to have a runtime of roughly one hour, just like the parent show. As mentioned already, the first three episodes of Gen V will be released on September 29 (September 28 in the US), with the remaining episodes dropping weekly after that. Here's the official schedule for the season:

Episode 1: September 29, 2023 (September 28 in the US)

Episode 2: September 29, 2023 (September 28 in the US)

Episode 3: September 29, 2023 (September 28 in the US)

Episode 4: October 6, 2023 (October 5 in the US)

Episode 5: October 13, 2023 (October 12 in the US)

Episode 6: October 20, 2023 (October 19 in the US)

Episode 7: October 27, 2023 (October 26 in the US)

Episode 8 (finale): November 3, 2023 (November 2 in the US)

More Shows Like 'Gen V' That You Can Watch Right Now

The Boys Release Date July 26, 2019 Cast Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Colby Minifie, Aya Cash Main Genre Superhero Rating TV-MA Seasons 3

The Boys, based on the comic book of the same name, tells the story of a group of superhero crime fighters whose main mission is to stop others with powers from abusing their supernatural abilities. The mighty ensemble is composed of actors like Karl Urban (The Lord of the Rings), Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games), Anthony Starr (Wish You Were Here), Erin Moriarty (Kong: Skull Island), Jessie T. Usher (Smile), and more. The series, which premiered in 2019, was met with high critical acclaim, earning six Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. It has currently been renewed for a fourth season.

Watch on Prime Video

The Umbrella Academy Release Date February 15, 2019 Cast Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Elliot Page, Marin Ireland, Yusuf Gatewood Main Genre Superhero Rating TV-14 Seasons 4

The Netflix runaway hit set many records for the streaming platform and has been one of their most successful scripted shows to date. The story follows seven orphans who were all adopted as infants by eccentric billionaire Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) and trained to be superheroes using the unique powers they were each born with. With stunning special effects, a killer soundtrack, and insanely annoying yet lovable characters, the show was an instant fan favorite when it premiered in 2019. The Umbrella Academy is based on a series of comic books written by Gerard Way, the lead singer of the band My Chemical Romance. The show stars Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn), Tom Hopper (Black Sails), Elliot Page (Flatliners), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Hamilton), Robert Sheehan (Misfits), David Castañeda (Poker Face), and Justin H. Min (Beef). The show's fourth and final season is currently in the works.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

Doom Patrol Release Date February 15, 2019 Cast April Bowlby, Matthew Bomer, Brendan Fraser, Timothy Dalton Main Genre Superhero Rating TV-MA Seasons 4

Some heroes are born, others are made...through the wonders of mad science. The series is based on the DC comic books of the same name and follows a group of individuals who have gained their superpowers through tragic accidents and have been shunned by the world around them. The Chief (Timothy Dalton) takes these misfits in to live in his big mansion and helps them hone their skills. The show boasts a stellar cast including the likes of Diane Guerrero (Orange Is the New Black), April Bowlby (Drop Dead Diva), Matt Bomer (Magic Mike), Oscar winner Brendan Fraser (The Mummy), Riley Shanahan (DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Matthew Zuck (Greyhound), Joivan Wade (The First Purge), and more. Although the show is ending with Season 4 this year, you can still watch all episodes now streaming on Max.

WATCH ON MAX