Recently, the legendary sci-fi show that is Doctor Who celebrated its impressive 60th anniversary with a trilogy of high-octane episodes. After bringing back the iconic David Tennant to play the titular Time Lord, what followed was a battle with a cute but feisty monster, a thought-provoking fight against their selves on the edge of the universe, and a fight with Neil Patrick-Harris's Celestial Toymaker that eventually ended in the arrival of the long-awaited fifteenth Doctor: Ncuti Gatwa. After making a huge impression on the fandom already, the hype is extraordinarily high for his first full episode, the holiday special 'The Church on Ruby Road'. With the episode now closer than ever, here is a handy guide to exactly when, where, and how to watch it.

'The Church on Ruby Road' will officially be released on December 25, with the episode airing at 12:55 pm ET / 9:55 am PT, adding to the great list of other December Disney+ releases that includes The Santa Clauses Season 2 and Percy Jackson & The Olympians. The episode will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in the US, with the previous trilogy of anniversary specials available to watch right now.

Can You Watch The Doctor Who Holiday Special Without Disney Plus?

Unfortunately, not unless you live in the UK, where it will be available on the BBC and iPlayer. For those without a subscription that will need one to explore the festive timey-wimey magic that awaits, an ad-based plan costs $7.99 per month, with an ad-free plan costing $13.99 per month or $139.99 for a whole year.

Watch The Doctor Who Holiday Special Trailer

Packed full of festive fun, this trailer suggests that 'The Church on Ruby Road' has all the makings of a Doctor Who Christmas classic. Showcasing the new screwdriver, new Doctor, and new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) in all their time-bending glory, the trailer whisks us into an adventure brimming with stand-out moments. From Ruby watching on as the Doctor dances the night away to the introduction of the goblins and even a pulse-racing action sequence from a hanging ladder, this episode looks to be another stellar outing for the return of showrunner Russell T. Davies (It's a Sin), mixed with a sprinkling of Yuletide cheer illustrated by the Doctor's first line: simply, "Merry Christmas".

