Ahead of her return to the MCU as Capitan Marvel in The Marvels, Academy Award-winner Brie Larson is starring in the lead in the series adaptation of Bonnie Garmu's acclaimed novel, Lessons in Chemistry. The limited series (which the Marvel alum also executive produced) is centered on Elizabeth Zott, a scientist whose career in STEM is continuously threatened by the social constraints of the 1960s. After receiving a proposition to host a cooking show, she accepts the offer but makes sure to use her platform to talk about much more than the usual fare. In a decade when working women were a rarity, Zott becomes an example to people of all ages, defying the patriarchal norms of the time. Since Larson's latest project will be streaming soon, here is a guide with all the info you need to know before the show's premiere.

When Does 'Lessons in Chemistry' Come Out?

Image via Apple TV+

The series will be out soon through Apple TV+. The first two episodes of Lessons in Chemistry will premiere on Friday, October 13, 2023. Apple TV+ generally updates with new episodes at midnight ET, so that's when you can expect the premiere to arrive. After that, the remaining episodes will come out every week. In case you aren't an Apple TV+ subscriber yet, the cost for a monthly plan is $8.99 per month, which will begin after a week of free trial. For those who purchased an Apple product recently, you are eligible for a 3-month free trial.

When Is the Finale of 'Lessons in Chemistry' Releasing?

The Brie Larson-led series has a total of eight episodes, which will premiere every week. The finale will arrive on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 24.

Watch the 'Lessons in Chemistry' Trailer

"Let's begin, shall we," Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson) says at the start of the Lessons in Chemistry trailer. Right off the bat, it is clear that she has a passion for science, but doesn't have the platform to further her studies and prospect of becoming a scientist herself. Instead, she is fired from her lab job and must find an alternate way of making her dreams come true while still caring for her husband and kids at home. That is when her cooking abilities come into play. She is invited to become the host of a cooking TV show called "Supper at Six", in which she finally finds an outlet to share more than recipes of delicious, homemade dishes. With an established audience, Zott is finally allowed to speak on her interests and even tap into political discourse (even if the network execs tell her to do otherwise). As she defies the social norms of the '60s, the protagonist learns that giving women bits of advice during her TV show will help them have much more of a say outside the kitchen and in their everyday affairs. She also allows them to start believing in themselves and their potential to pursue their dreams.

'Lessons in Chemistry' Episode Schedule

Image via Apple TV+

As previously mentioned, Lessons in Chemistry will have eight episodes in total. Given that they will premiere on a rolling basis, here is the schedule with the episode titles and release dates:

Episode 1: "Dirty Kitchen" - October 13, 2023

Episode 2: "Man Up" - October 13, 2023

Episode 3: "Chemical Burn" - October 20, 2023

Episode 4: "Radical Departure" - October 27, 2023

Episode 5: "Blonde" - November 3, 2023

Episode 6: "In the Name of the Father" - November 10, 2023

Episode 7: "White Cloth" - November 17, 2023

Episode 8: "Veterinarian Girl" - November 24, 2023

More Shows Like 'Lessons in Chemistry' for Stories About Trailblazing Women

Image via Apple TV+

After watching all of the episodes of Lessons in Chemistry, you might feel the need for more stories with empowering women at the forefront. If so, here are three recommendations to add to your watch list:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Although she isn't an aspiring scientist like Elizabeth Zott, Midge Maisel (played by Rachel Brosnahan) has many similarities to the protagonist of the Apple TV+ original. She is married, has kids, and contrary to the social structure of the 50s, Midge wants more from life than being a housewife. Once she unveils a hidden talent, the ability to do stand-up comedy, the protagonist embarks on a journey to becoming the next comedian to land on the prized "Tonight Show" couch. Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is funny and lighthearted, focusing on Midge's trial and error run through nightclubs and bars, slowly making a name for herself in the comedy industry.

The Handmaid's Tale: Imagine if overnight, the US became a completely different nation, under a totalitarian government with old-fashioned ideals. More specifically, imagine being a woman in a place where you are unable to make your own decisions or pursue your own goals. Sounds like a nightmare, and it sure looks like one in The Handmaid's Tale. Based on Margaret Atwood's best-selling novel, the series follows Offred (played by Elizabeth Moss), a woman who is considered fertile by the government of Gilead and is therefore subject to being a sexual servant in the hopes of bumping up the birth rate in the country. Although the stakes are high, she is determined to fight back and reconnect with her long-lost daughter.

Self Made: Successful in her terms, Madam C. J. Walker (Octavia Spencer) goes from being a washerwoman living off of paychecks to becoming the first African-American self-made millionaire. This Netflix limited series follows the ups and downs that Madam faced throughout her life and how those experiences led her to be a trailblazing businesswoman, coming up with a line of hair products to help people get their hair healthy and beautiful. Although she does make her small business thrive to the point of opening her factory and building a faithful clientele, Madam's journey to the top isn't easy, but it makes her triumph onscreen that much worth the watch.

