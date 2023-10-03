The slick and suave God of Mischief is finally returning to set your screen ablaze in Loki Season 2! After a successful first season full of the trickster god’s misadventures across time and space that ended on a massive cliffhanger, the Marvel series is set to release six more brand-new episodes that will finally answer all our burning questions. But more than that, the second season of Loki, from what we have learned so far, is set to surpass the experience and expectations that we had from the previous season. Although an antihero, the last season saw Loki turning into a lovable, charming character who we can’t seem to get enough of. Needless to say, Tom Hiddleston’s portrayal of the evil(ish) Asgardian sorcerer transforming into a hero is an integral factor. The Avengers star also serves as one of the executive producers of the series. Season 2 sees Loki returning to TVA (Time Variance Authority) and teaming up once again with Mobius M. Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, on another six-episode-spanning hunt across the multiverse (which they unleashed in the first season). But as Loki keeps slipping through timelines, it’s going to be a very complicated affair. A heady mix of sci-fi, fantasy, action, and mythology, Loki Season 2 is a part of Phase Five of the MCU that began in February 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Based on the titular Marvel Comics character, the Disney+ original series was created by Michael Waldron. Besides Hiddleston and Wilson returning, Loki Season 2 will also see Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, and Jonathan Majors reprising their roles from the first season. Additionally, Everything Everywhere All at Once star and Academy-winner Ke Huy Quan joins the ensemble cast of Season 2 as Ouroboros “O.B”, the go-to TVA repair guy whom we can't wait to meet! Other new actors this season include Blindspotting star Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones), and Liz Carr (Good Omens). So, gear up for the all-new season of this MCU series that takes you on a time, dimension, and space-encompassing adventure as Loki navigates the ever-expanding multiverse to finally get to his much-talked-about “glorious purpose.” Read our guide below to find out exactly when you can watch Loki Season 2 on Disney+.

Loki Cast Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant Main Genre Superhero Rating TV-14 Seasons 2 Studio Disney+

When Does 'Loki' Season 2 Premiere on Disney+?

Loki Season 2 is all set to premiere on Thursday, October 5, 2023, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The series is exclusively releasing on Disney+, where you can rewatch or catch up on the first season ahead of the new episodes.

When Is the Finale of 'Loki' Season 2 Coming Out?

Loki Season 2 is scheduled to release new episodes every Thursday, beginning October 5, 2023, with the sixth and final episode releasing on November 9, 2023.

Watch the 'Loki' Season 2 Trailer

There are several teasers, featurettes, sneak peeks, and posters for the second season of Loki, released between September 2022 and September 2023. But of all these promos, the official trailer, released in July 2023 is the one that gives you the best look into what’s coming in the all-new season. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer opens with the familiar setting of TVA, where the show left us last season. But it’s nothing is the same as we know it. Or is it? The trailer highlights Loki slipping through timelines across universes and realities, past, present, and future, making it a trippy, creepy, but very exciting trailer. And if this clip is any hint at what to expect from the second season, then we’ll say that the upcoming chapter of Loki Laufeyson’s multiverse-spanning adventure is going to be bigger and better with a more stunning visual experience than what we have seen so far.

'Loki' Season 2 Episode Schedule

The second season of the sci-fi adventure crime thriller is slated for six episodes of roughly 60 minutes each. Eric Martin serves as the head writer for the season, with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead leading the direction for most episodes. Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani are also credited as directors of select episodes. Here's the release schedule of Loki Season 2:

Episode 1: Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, written by Eric Martin, October 5, 2023

Episode 2: Written by Eric Martin, October 12, 2023

Episode 3: Teleplay by Eric Martin, Kasra Farahani, and Jason O'Leary, story by Eric Martin, October 19, 2023

Episode 4: Written by Eric Martin and Katharyn Blair , October 26, 2023

, October 26, 2023 Episode 5: Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, written by Eric Martin, November 2, 2023

Episode 6: Written by Eric Martin, November 9, 2023

Best Marvel Shows Like 'Loki' Season 2 That You Can Watch on Disney+ Right Now

While Loki is the first ever Marvel production to feature the titular Asgardian trickster god as the story’s lead and is one of its kind, the cinematic experience does match up to some of the other popular series within the MCU. If you like Loki, you might want to explore these other MCU television productions, each of which remains outstanding in its own right.

WandaVision

This 2021 miniseries is the first Marvel television series that's actually part of the MCU storyline, and one of the most visually gorgeous productions from the franchise ever. Created by Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) now living a quiet, peaceful life in the suburbs of New Jersey. But as their reality starts to bend and shift, it becomes clear that their idyllic sitcom-style life is not what it seems at all. Anything more on this show would be a spoiler since the crux of WandaVision is in its mystery that slowly unfolds over the nine episodes. Though billed as a superhero series, the show rests quite a lot on Wanda’s relationship with Vision, psychological drama, and abundant mystery to keep you hooked; all of which is portrayed through brilliant cinematography that feels like a homage to traditional television tropes and classic sitcoms.

Moon Knight

Released as a part of the MCU’s Phase Four, this 2022 miniseries sees Golden Globe-winner Oscar Isacc taking the lead as the titular hero. Moon Knight follows Marc Spector, an ex-mercenary with a dissociative identity disorder who gets pulled into a dangerous mystery involving Egyptian gods and supernatural beings, alongside his far more "normal" alter personality Steven Grant/Mr. Knight. Isaac also serves as one of the executive producers on the show. Based on Marvel Comics of the same name, Moon Knight is created by Jeremy Slater and directed by Mohamed Diab and features an ensemble cast that includes May Calamawy, F. Murray Abraham, Ethan Hawke, and more. On its release, the series was a huge success, largely thanks to its production value, innovative narrative, and of course, Isaac’s performance as the complex protagonist. At the 2022 Emmy Awards, Moon Knight was nominated in eight categories, winning the award for sound editing.

What If…?

When talking about Marvel’s multiverses and alternate realities, there’s always a “what if” that keeps nagging us. This anthology series satisfies that curiosity. Released in 2021, What If…? is based on the Marvel Comics of the same name and is the first animated series from Marvel Studios Animation and the fourth TV series in the MCU. As evident from the show’s title, What If…? explores what would have happened if certain major events (within the MCU) hadn’t occurred at all or occurred differently and how things would pan out for the characters from that point forward. Each episode is narrated by the Watcher, a silent observer who sees all these alternative timelines across the multiverse. Jeffrey Wright voices the Watcher alongside a rotating ensemble cast, with several MCU stars reprising their roles including Benedict Cumberbatch, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, and the late Chadwick Boseman. An all-new second season is set to arrive towards the end of 2023.

