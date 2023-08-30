When Love Is Blind Season 4 wrapped up, fans were left with a season full of drama, shocking twists, and a lot of brow-raising moments. And when all ended, three of the engaged couples from the pod squad proudly said “I do”, while others did not. There was even a reunion special following the weddings. And now, one year after the events, Netflix is reuniting the pod squad once more this fall. Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4 is a special follow-up to the fourth season of Love Is Blind, where we will revisit the couples (and a few singles) one year after their weddings and find out where they are in their relationship, life, and so on. At the same time, the new episodes will also see where the singles and separated couples are in their individual lives, if they still hold any feelings for their exes, and their respective reflections on the year gone by. For those unknown to the world of Love Is Blind, the reality dating series is created by Chris Coelen (Married at First Sight) and produced by Kinetic Content, with Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Nieshia Crawford, Heather Crowe serving as executive producers. First released in February 2020, Love Is Blind is designed as a social experiment, where 15 pairs of men and women are given the opportunity to find love and get engaged, but without seeing each other at all. The 10-day experiment ends with the engaged couples getting married. Before you watch the upcoming After the Altar chapter of Love Is Blind Season 4, you can catch up on the journey of love, romance, and heartbreaks, of these popular couples from the previous season, currently streaming on Netflix, along with all three previous seasons. Despite concerns over its impact, the series has become one of the most popular reality dating shows on Netflix.

Set to release this week, Love Is Blind: After the Altar will feature Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown; Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski; Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary, and find out where, what, and how they are doing as married couples. Additionally, Jackie, Marshall, Paul, Micah, Irina, and Josh will also appear in the new episodes. But all of them will come together for a Pod Squad flag football game, where friendships, romance, and tensions between exes, all will get tested. Additionally, Netflix has announced an all-new fifth season of the parent show to arrive soon after the three-episode special event, with a new group of singles who will begin their search for true but blind love. Love Is Blind Season 5 is premiering on September 22, 2023, and for now, read on to find out exactly when, where, and how you can watch Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4.

When Is Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4 Coming Out on Netflix?

Save the date and plan your day as Love is Bling: After the Altar Season 4 arrives on Friday, September 1, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. You can expect all-new episodes to drop on the streamer at 12 AM PT/3 AM ET.

Watch the Trailer for Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4

Netflix released the first look trailer for Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4 on August 23, 2023, and as the clip shows, the fan-favorite married couples will return, along with the previously separated couples and some of the other singles. As we see in the trailer, the couples will be celebrating their relationship while the singles are all about to reflect on the year gone by. But as the trailer shows, the biggest event of the reunion seems to be the flag football game that everyone is geared up for. Now whether this game will ease off the tensions between the exes and competing couples or add more to that, is what the episodes will tell.

When Is the Finale of Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4 Coming Out?

All episodes of Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4 are going to be available for streaming together i.e. there is no finale, as such. So you can watch the three new episodes back to back and prepare for the next installment of the show, coming in just a few short weeks.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4 Episode Count (And Runtime)

There are three new episodes scheduled to stream for Love in Blind: After the Altar, with each episode running for 40 minutes. To watch the new episodes, you can simply go to the main page for Love is Blind, select Season 4, and find the three new episodes titled “After the Altar” at the end of the episode list.

More Reality Dating Shows Like Love Is Blind That You Can Watch Right Now

Reality dating shows and series are some of the most-watched and hottest content on streaming right now, most likely because fans love following other real people in their quest for love. Created in various settings with all kinds of competitions and exciting gameplay you can imagine, these other shows like Love Is Blind are sure to keep you entertained until the hit series returns.

Dating Around (2019-2020)

Billed as the “first original dating series” produced by the streamer, this Netflix reality dating series premiered in February 2019 with six episodes and ran for two seasons until June 2020. Created by Australian television creator-producer Chris Culvenor (Holey Moley), Dating Around follows real-life single people of all ages, races, and sexual identities in New York City (Season 1) and New Orleans (Season 2) as they search for their true soulmate. Each episode follows one such single who is sent on five blind dates, where they have flirty interactions, awkward moments, and sometimes, a real connection. After the first five dates, the individual has to find one person from the dates who they think is worth a second date. From picking up spontaneous dance lessons to sharing intimate details, this reality series takes an honest look at real people as they try to find love. An international edition, Dating Around: Brazil premiered on Netflix in July 2020.

The Ultimatum (2022-)

It’s one thing to be single and look for love, but it’s a whole other game when you are already in a relationship, and you need to take the ultimate test. Also created by Love Is Blind’s Chris Coelen, The Ultimatum is another social experiment featuring real-life couples who are about to get married. Each couple is given an ultimatum of eight weeks, within which time they have to decide if they want to marry or call it quits. To test their relationships, the presenters, Nick and Vanessa Lachey separate the couples and pair them up with a different person in the group. The new pair then moves in together while their original partner tries to figure out what it’s like without their partner. The Ultimatum, true to its name, brings a lot of tension, jealousy, chaos, and drama to the table. Premiered in April 2022, the dating show is also subtitled Marry or Move On for the first and third seasons, while the second season was titled Queer Love, hosted by Sweet Magnolia’s JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

Love Island USA (2019-)

The American edition of the popular eponymous British reality dating series premiered in July 2019 on CBS, where it ran for three seasons before moving to Peacock for Seasons 4 and 5. Love Island combines dating and relationships with competitive games and tasks, making it more challenging and fun to watch. The reality dating series features a group of single men and women who are sent to an exotic location for a few weeks, where they live in isolation and under constant video surveillance. Each day, they are given various tasks to compete in while they try to find love and get a chance to win a grand prize. Meanwhile, the audience votes on their favorite contestants and determines whether they get to stay or leave the villa, happy or heartbroken. Imagine Big Brother meets Survivor with flirting, sexy moments, and relationship dramas.

