In 2005, Rick Riordan exploded onto the scene when he introduced the world to Percy Jackson. It is the story of a normal middle school boy who discovers that his so-called disabilities (dyslexia and ADHD) are actually clues to his true demigod identity after he is accused of stealing Zeus’ thunderbolt and took the world by storm. Almost immediately, the series was adapted into a film series, including Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. Though the final novels in the series were left unadapted, it was a box-office hit that launched the careers of young stars like Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario.

Finally, the chance to tell the entire stories of this vast and captivating book series is coming to the small screen. Ten years after the release of the final Percy Jackson movie, Disney+ is releasing its newest series, Percy Jackson & the Olympians. With Riordan serving as co-creator alongside Jonathan E Steinberg, who is best known for his work on shows like The Old Man, fans can rest assured that this version will remain faithful to the books. For anybody who can’t wait to see this new series, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where to watch this exciting young-adult adventure series.

The TV series premieres on Disney+ on December 20. Other Disney+ content releasing that day includes new episodes of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life and Hailey’s On It!: We Wish You a Merry Chaos-mas.

Can You Watch 'Percy Jackson & the Olympians' Without Disney+?

Percy Jackson & the Olympians

Unfortunately, Percy Jackson & the Olympians will only be available on Disney+. You can get a subscription starting at $7.99/month. Other options include Disney+ Premium for $13.99/month or $139.99/year subscribers can stream Disney+ (No Ads).

Watch the Trailer for 'Percy Jackson & the Olympians'

The trailer for Percy Jackson & the Olympians was released on November 16. For Percy Jackson, Greek mythology has always been a major part of his life, starting with his name. It was taken from Perseus since, as his mother puts it, he was brave and kind, and against all odds, he managed to find his way to a happy ending. Taking a darker tone than the original film series, Percy Jackson is an outcast at his school and relentlessly bullied until his mother reveals that he is a demigod, and he has to leave. Once at Camp Half-Blood, he is given a mission and must learn to trust himself and his purpose in life. Filled with incredible car chases and various ghoulish mythological monsters, this series promises many thrills.

How Many Episodes of 'Percy Jackson' Are There?

Percy Jackson & the Olympians will consist of eight episodes. The first two will be released on December 20th, and then the rest will be released one at a time every week, with the final episode airing on January 31st. The episode titles are listed below:

“I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher” “I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom” “We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium” “I Plunge to My Death” “A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers” “We Take a Zebra to Vegas” “We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of” “The Prophecy Comes True”

More Shows Like 'Percy Jackson & the Olympians' Streaming Right Now

To help you out while you wait for Disney+ to release this captivating adaptation in its entirety, check out these three other shows that follow ordinary adolescents who discover they have extraordinary power and potential.

American Born Chinese - Another story about an everyday teenager who discovers his purpose in life is much bigger than he could have imagined. This graphic novel found life on screen after almost 20 years of anticipation. American Born Chinese follows tenth grader and anxious social outcast Jin Wang who is tasked with showing a new exchange student, Wei-Chen, around. Unbeknownst to Jin, this meeting will open up a world of mythological Chinese gods and put him in the middle of an epic battle. Created by Kelvin Yu, this series infuses everyday stories about the adolescent woes of trying to fit in with epic and ancient Chinese myths. If for no other reason, this series deserves to be seen for reuniting Everything Everywhere All At Once stars, Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan.

Ms. Marvel - The release of Captain Marvel in 2019, the story of Carol Danvers, an ex-US Air Force fighter pilot and member of an elite Kree military unit called Starforce who becomes imbued with superpowers after exposure to Tesseract energy, was one of Marvel’s biggest successes. So, it’s no wonder that Marvel decided to continue this story not only on the big screen but on TV as well. Ms. Marvel follows Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old girl who is obsessed with all of the Avenger superheroes, but especially Carol Danvers. When her normal New Jersey life is disrupted after discovering her own superpowers, she has to look to her comic book heroes and her friends for advice. Iman Vellani is absolutely stellar as the ambitious and energetic Kamala Khan and provides a brilliant backstory to her appearance in 2023’s, The Marvels. Kamala is a hero that anyone but especially Carol Danvers would be proud of.

The Umbrella Academy - Based on an extremely popular comic book series, The Umbrella Academy is perfect for those who love the Percy Jackson stories but want a little more edge. Set in a universe where 43 women worldwide gave birth simultaneously at noon on October 1, 1989, without showing any signs of pregnancy before labor began, the story begins when seven of those children are adopted by an eccentric billionaire named Sir Reginald Hargreeves. From there, he sets up a superhero team called “The Umbrella Academy” and makes them all work to fight crime, except for Vanya, who he assumes has no powers. Featuring great performances from an incredibly rich ensemble cast, including the likes of Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, and Robert Sheehan, this series will keep you on your toes! With three seasons already out and a fourth on the way, The Umbrella Academy is great binge-watching material.

