The perception of pet cemeteries took a chilling turn in 1983 when Stephen King penned a dark tale set in what was supposed to be a peaceful resting place for our beloved pets. With the acclaimed success of his novel, this sinister imagination was brought to the big screen in the 1989 adaptation of Pet Sematary. By this time, King had already established himself as a horror maestro, with groundbreaking works like The Shining, Carrie, and a slew of others under his belt. Fast-forward to 2019, Pet Sematary received a fresh interpretation to commemorate its 30th anniversary. This modern retelling is built upon the King's original writings and its widespread success naturally paved the way for a prequel. Diving into the past to explore the origins of the eerie happenings, Paramount+ is all set to open the gates to Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.

With a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and directed by Lindsey Beer, the film boasts a stellar lineup, including Henry Thomas, whose acting journey ranges from recent horror hits like Doctor Sleep to iconic roles in classics such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Joining him are legends like Pam Grier, recognized for her roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown and the horror comedy Mars Attacks, as well as David Duchovny of Californication fame. Given this ensemble, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines promises nothing short of spectacular. Read on to find out when and where you'll be able to watch this exciting new horror film.

When Is ‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines’ Having Its World Premiere?

Though its wide release will be on Paramount+, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is set to have its world premiere at the renowned Fantastic Fest in Austin, TX. The festival, known for showcasing genre movies and live events, begins on September 21, 2023. This much-anticipated screening will take place at the Alamo Drafthouse's South Lamar location, a favorite venue for many film enthusiasts attending the festival. The film will be screened at Fantastic Fest on September 23 at 8:05 PM CDT.

When Does 'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines' Premiere on Paramount+?

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines premieres on October 6, 2023, on Paramount+. Streaming availability is as follows in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and Brazil:

12 AM Pacific Time

3 AM Eastern Time

2 AM Central Time

7 AM British Summer Time

1 AM Mountain Time

All other international markets can expect its release on October 7. Those who are already subscribed to Paramount+ can watch Pet Sematary: Bloodlines as soon as it releases.

Watch the Trailer for 'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines'

Accompanied by a gentle acoustic guitar, the Pet Sematary: Bloodlines trailer introduces us to a young couple driving on a highway through cornfields. They seem eager to start anew, away from the notorious town of Ludlow. The moment is suddenly and terrifyingly interrupted when the introduction of our first eerie animal sightings makes a smashing entrance on their windshield. Brace yourself and watch the trailer below, but consider yourself forewarned. Set in 1969, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines exposes the origins of Ludlow's mysterious burial grounds, spotlighting a young Jud Crandall, played by Jackson White. Aspiring to escape Ludlow, Jud soon uncovers the town's ominous secrets. Viewers will learn why Jud, who first made an appearance in the 1989 adaptation and the 2019 version, stayed in Ludlow. Jud, the seemingly reserved neighbor, introduced a new family to the Pet Sematary's concealed horrors. Given his evident past with these dark forces, fans often perceive his mild demeanor as concealing deeper, more malevolent intentions.

More Stephen King Movies That You Can Stream Right Now

Carrie (1976)

Carrie, Stephen King's 1976 cinematic foray, goes deep into the terrifying trials of teenage life, focusing on the reserved Carrie White, portrayed by Sissy Spacek (Coal Miner's Daughter). Raised by her domineering, religious mother, Carrie's discovery of her telekinetic abilities unfolds while dealing with high school's harsh realities. This masterpiece, directed by Brian De Palma (Scarface), highlights the dire consequences of unchecked bullying, culminating in a haunting and iconic prom night spectacle. For a gripping blend of raw emotion, suspense, and supernatural horror, rent or purchase Carrie on Amazon and witness the chilling unraveling of suppressed rage and power.

The Dead Zone (1983)

In The Dead Zone, Christopher Walken delivers a riveting performance as Johnny Smith. After a traumatic accident, Johnny wakes from a coma to discover he has the unsettling ability to see the future with a mere touch. As Johnny grapples with the weight of his visions, a particularly disturbing insight into a politician's evil intentions forces him to make a decision on what to do about it. The Dead Zone stands as a testament to King's genius in blending everyday fears with the extraordinary. This movie of supernatural gifts and ethical dilemmas is now available for streaming on Paramount+.

IT (2017)

While Stephen King’s: IT from 1990 is available to rent on Amazon, the 2017 version of IT is available to stream on Max. Directed by Andy Muschietti, the story takes us to the town of Derry, Maine, where children are mysteriously disappearing at an alarming rate. The story follows a group of young kids who face their biggest fears when they challenge a supernatural creature that often masquerades as a clown named Pennywise. As they unite against this shape-shifting entity, the kids realize that the monster's favorite delicacy is children's fear. In a town with a history bathed in mystery and horror, will these kids overcome the sinister force that haunts Derry? Dive into the eerie world of Derry and face Pennywise with the kids of the Losers' Club, free with your Max subscription.

The Shining (1980)

Even if you haven’t heard of Stephen King, you probably have heard of The Shining. The movie introduces us to the Torrance family – Jack (Jack Nicholson), his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and their young son Danny (Danny Lloyd). Jack takes on the role of the winter caretaker at the remote Overlook Hotel, nestled in the Colorado Rockies. Secluded from the world due to heavy snowfall, the family anticipates a quiet winter. However, as the days pass, the hotel's dark past begins to seep through. Danny, possessing a psychic ability called the shining, first picks up on these disturbances. Hallways echo with ghosts, rooms hold terrifying secrets, and slowly, Jack's sanity starts to unravel. Directed by Stanley Kubrick, The Shining is a masterful exploration of isolation and the fragility of the human mind. Walk through the haunting corridors of the Overlook Hotel and discover why this movie remains one of the most iconic horror films ever made.

