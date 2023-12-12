Nearly two years after the show’s first season was released, Reacher Season 2 returns with a bang. Created by Nick Santora of Scorpion and Prison Break fame, the Prime Video original series is based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child, Reacher follows the titular character, a self-proclaimed drifter and former U.S. Army military policeman. The first season sees Jack traveling through the town of Margrave, Georgia, where he gets arrested for murder. After he is released, Jack teams up with Captain Oscar Finlay and cop Roscoe Conklin of the local PD to investigate the case, which leads him to uncover a web of corrupt cops, politicians, and business owners. And now, Reacher Season 2 will see the heroic hobo in a new town, on a new case. Season 1 of Reacher was based on Child’s 1997 book, Killing Floor, his debut novel, while Season 2 is based on the 11th book in the series, Bad Luck and Trouble. Following the original book’s plot, the second season will see Reacher investigating the murders of his old military unit.

The second season is set to be bigger and better, as Alan Ritchson, who plays the titular Reacher, announced when the production began. Whether it is its original material that makes the show’s plots exciting, the cast that carries it out in heavyweight action, or the dry humor peppered across the dialogues, Reacher has become a popular show among genre fans. Here's when, where, and how to watch Reacher Season 2.

When Does 'Reacher' Season 2 Premiere on Prime Video?

Reacher Season 2 is releasing on Prime Video on December 15, 2023, with the first three episodes premiering together on the day of the release, followed by the remaining five episodes released every week on Fridays. Like the first season, all episodes of the second season will be available to watch and stream exclusively on Prime Video in all markets, making the series available to all international audiences. If you are yet to catch up on the crime action thriller’s first season, all episodes of Reacher Season 1 are currently streaming on Prime Video. The streaming platform is also home to similar crime thriller series like Bosch, Jack Ryan, Absentia, The Terminal List, and more. You can also watch some of these original shows without a subscription through Freevee, Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service. The first three episodes of Reacher Season 1 are also available (with ads) on Freevee.

Watch the Trailer for 'Reacher' Season 2

The first teaser, or rather, a quick peek into the show’s second season, was released on July 13 on the occasion of Prime Day, where we just got the first look at Reacher Season 2, alongside sneak peeks of other upcoming releases, like Candy Cane Lane and Mr. and & Mrs. Smith (series). Months later, in November 2023, we got the full-length, official trailer of the second season. The video is proof of just what Ritchson promised, a good look at a “bigger and badder” season with our hero going hot and heavy on those who wrong him. But this time around, things are different. The self-proclaimed drifter, who often ends up in small towns, is now moving to the big city. We quickly learn from the trailer that he will have to revisit his past in a rendezvous with his former military unit but under harsh circumstances. As his old teammates turn up dead one by one, Reacher sets out on a mission to avenge his friends’ deaths and bring the culprit to justice.

How Many Episodes are in Reacher Season 2?

Just like its first season, Reacher Season 2 is also slated for eight episodes of roughly 55 minutes each. Of these, the first three episodes will stream together on the day of the premiere, i.e., on December 15, 2023. Following the release, each new episode will stream every Friday, through January 19, 2024, only on Prime Video.

Check out all the episode details of Reacher Season 2 below –

Episode Episode Title Written By Release Date 1 "New York's Finest" Nick Santora December 15, 2023 2 "Picture Says a Thousand Words" Scott Sullivan December 15, 2023 3 "Burial" Penny Cox December 15, 2023 4 "What Happens In Atlantic City" Cait Duffy December 22, 2023 5 "Fly Boy" Scott Sullivan December 29, 2023 6 "ATM" Cait Duffy and Michael J. Gutierrez January 5, 2024 7 "The Man Goes Through" Penny Cox and Lillian Wang January 12, 2024 8 "A Night at the Symphony" Scott Sullivan January 19, 2024

