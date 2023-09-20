Creator Laurie Nunn returns this week with the exciting conclusion of her hit Netflix show Sex Education. This story explores the complicated but hilarious nature of teenagers learning about their sexuality, featuring compelling characters and an irreverent approach to an often taboo subject. The central characters of Otis Millburn (Asa Butterfield), Jean Millburn (Gillian Anderson), Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa), and Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) return to the series, while a new collection of characters make their Sex Education debut as well. Dan Levy enters the fold as Thomas Malloy. The Schitt's Creek star plays the role of Maeve's new openly queer teacher in the United States. A potential rival to Otis' education clinic appears in the new character Sarah "O" Owen (Thaddea Graham). The series also lost a few characters, with Olivia (Simone Ashley), Ola (Patricia Allison), Lily (Tanya Reynolds), and Emily Sands (Rakhee Thakrar) not returning for Season 4.

This season continues the series' commitment to exploring the eccentric nature of teenage relationships, and hopefully to resolve the many conflicts left at the end of Season 3. Previous seasons balanced effectively between the intensely important idea that communication holds high importance in sexual relationships, but the escapades of young people often can be hilarious. The informative yet comedic nature of the show endeared many audience members for the last three seasons and Season 4 looks to bring that dramatic arc to a powerful conclusion. Read on to find out when you can watch the final season of Sex Education on Netflix. But first, here's the official synopsis:

Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…

When Does 'Sex Education' Season 4 Premiere on Netflix?

The final season of the Netflix series arrives on September 21, 2023. New Netflix releases arrive on the streamer at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

When's the 'Sex Education' Season 4 Finale Releasing?

All episodes of Sex Education Season 4 will premiere simultaneously on September 21, so you won't have to wait to see the finale. Of course, if you'd like to pace yourself instead of binging it all in one go, that's up to you.

Watch the 'Sex Education' Season 4 Trailer

The new season of Sex Education brings Otis and Jean to a brand-new environment. In the Season 4 trailer, we see Otis struggling to process his new environment away from his partner Maeve. Even after working with students in his class to deal with their own sexual difficulties, Otis learns that he needs to deal with his problems as well. Season 4 hopes to bring this longstanding relationship to a satisfying end after years of uncertainty.

How Many Episodes Will 'Sex Education' Season 4 Have?

The final season of Sex Education finishes the story with eight episodes, each running for approximately 50 minutes. All episodes will be available under the Season 4 tab on the show's Netflix landing page.

'Easy' (2016-2019)

This Netflix series features a star-studded cast including the likes of Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean), Emily Ratajkowski (Gone Girl), and Dave Franco (Now You See Me). This comedic anthology series set in Chicago explores the modern world of dating technology and how the characters use their relationships to find meaning. Each episode looks at a new couple working through their relationship, and the emotional but comedic realities of these interactions.

Lovesick (2014-2018)

Lovesick, written by Tom Edge, looks at the uncomfortable reality of the life of Dylan Witter (Johnny Flynn). Dylan is a young man who has a long list of romantic partners in his young life. Despite this, he remains unsuccessful in his quest for true love. When he discovers that he has contracted a sexually transmitted disease, he returns to each of his former partners to tell them the news. Dylan begins this journey with the mindset that he can learn more about himself as a partner. Upon these reunions, the audience is cast back in time to live through a major moment in the couple's relationship. Each of these moments reveals more about Dylan's character, and often things that Dylan would prefer to have forgotten. This sitcom packs both comedy and a heartwarming message into its short 25-minute episodes and is streaming now on Netflix.

She's Gotta Have It (2017-2019)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), created and directs this Netflix series, returning to his first feature film. Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) is a young artist in Brooklyn, balancing work, friends, and three concurrent relationships. Throughout the show, Nola works to express her independence from the three men she is dating. Her artistic personality desires both freedom and expression, which causes conflicts in her relationships. Despite each character sharing their love for Nola, the three love interests could not be more different. One is a wealthy businessperson, husband, and father, another is a photographer, and the last is a basketball fanatic.

