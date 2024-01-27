Culinary competition has been around for centuries, but the thought of a recurring contest hadn’t really occurred to anyone until 1987 when the Bocuse d’Or put chefs from around the world up against one another. The idea sparked inspiration in television for shows like Iron Chef, Ready Steady Cook, and Top Chef. Today, these competitions not only test the chef's abilities but throw in various curve balls to emulate the chaos that chefs worldwide might face. Nothing is guaranteed regarding ingredients, time, and the necessary tools for making every recipe. Very few shows exemplify the raw ability of a chef, no matter the circumstance, better than Next Level Chef.

With an impressive three-level kitchen, the show allows teams to cook their best food using the tools and ingredients available on their assigned level. The top floor is equipped with the best of everything; each level below has less and less. The show's point is to find the chef who can create the best food regardless of what you throw at them. Visually stunning and technically intriguing, Next Level Chef was renewed for Season 3, and if you’re already a fan or just curious, here’s when you can catch the upcoming episodes.

Next Level Chef Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais compete together on what is the next evolution in cooking competitions. Release Date January 2, 2022 Cast Gordon Ramsay , Nyesha Arrington , Richard Blais , Mark McMillian Main Genre Reality-TV

Is 'Next Level Chef' Season 3 Premiering on TV?

Next Level Chef is a FOX series that will air live on its channel on January 28, 2024, at 10 p.m. EST.

Will 'Next Level Chef' Season 3 Be Available on Streaming?

Next Level Chef is expected to release its episodes the following day after its live air date on Hulu. The series does have previous seasons available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies, Apple TV, and Vudu. If you want to stream new episodes live on Fox, optionally, you can use FuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV for those without cable in their homes.

Watch the 'Next Level Chef' Season 3 Trailer

The first look trailer for Next Level Chef Season 3 was released on the Fox Food Club YouTube channel on December 13, 2023. This season, Gordon Ramsay says, “We are upping the stakes,” while Richard Blais explains that each part of the show is about to become even more difficult than the seasons before. Most excitingly, the series will give fans a look into this season's audition with tons of new faces, all hopeful of becoming a member of one of the three teams. As the games begin, the prospective chefs are pushing and screaming their way into the kitchens while intense music plays and flames erupt from the stoves.

Nyesha Arrington warns that “not everyone will make it,” while the trailer explains the various chefs' backgrounds, from social media to professional and home cooks. The judges explain that after each cook-off, a chef will be eliminated from the challenge while different contestants reach their breaking points on screen. As they explain their expectations of each cook, the prize amount of $250,000 is announced, showing just how important and emotionally draining this competition truly is. It’s not only a competition between the chefs either, as the three mentors are also dedicated to their teams and just as competitive in pushing their group to victory.

What’s the 'Next Level Chef' Season 3 Episode Schedule?

Episode 1: “Auditions - Social Media” - January 28, 2024

“Eight social media stars battle it out on three kitchen levels for a chance at the grand prize.”

Episode 2: “Auditions - Home Cooks” - February 1, 2024

“The auditions continue as the home cooks fight for one of the coveted five spots that advances them to the mentorship team draught.”

More Shows Like 'Next Level Chef' Season 3 Streaming Right Now

MasterChef

The American remake of MasterChef is one of the most popular, with different versions around the world. In the U.S., chef Gordon Ramsay has remained a longtime judge, along with various other recurring judges like Graham Elliot, Joe Bastianich, Christina Tosi, and Aarón Sánchez. While there are different tests to evaluate the skills of the contestants, it is primarily a show that puts each chef to the test on a level playing field. The winners of the show have continued on to have very fruitful careers, including some of the most successful past contestants like Christine Hà, Whitney Miller, and Shaun O'Neale. Making MasterChef not only a show with a prize at the end but a life-changing competition.

Hell's Kitchen

The famous Hell’s Kitchen series is well-known for the aggressively loud chef Gordon Ramsay screaming at a group of 12 or more chefs competing for a spot to work as a head chef at one of Ramsay’s kitchens for $250,000. Episodes feature challenges, where chefs try to present their best dishes, as well as dinner service, where the teams must complete a whole night of cooking for customers in a real-world simulation. The losing team usually has a bottom two contestants presented for elimination from the series. The show is not only a hit in the culinary world but also has some hilarious moments that are unavoidable when having a host as hot-headed and vulgar as Gordan Ramsay.

Cutthroat Kitchen

Stepping away from the Gordan Ramsay-dominated cooking series, we find Cutthroat Kitchen, hosted by Alton Brown. A legend in the culinary world, Brown is not only a great chef but a food scientist. His observations have a unique way of explaining to audiences why food cooks the way it does in different situations. At first, his critiques can be annoying, but as time goes on, his opinions turn into facts. He’s the perfect host for a show like Cutthroat Kitchen because the contestants on the series are presented with almost impossible cooking scenarios. Before each competition, the Brown hosts an auction, and the chefs use their potential prize money to bid on different ingredients and sabotage. There are some who would rather win the competition than win the prize money and will spend their entire prize to get there, and then there are some who let their expertise do the talking, regardless of their disadvantages. It’s a quick format show, with each episode seeing a winner, making it an easy, fast-paced series if you don't have time to binge an entire season.

