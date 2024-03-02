An actress with an iconic back catalog full of breathtaking performances in both TV and many a movie, Kate Winslet has the power to turn anything she touches into gold - often awards gold at that given her Academy Award win for Best Actress. Hopefully, then, her next high-budget venture will turn out to be just as successful, and if the team behind the series is anything to go by, it looks as if everything is set up for an Emmys sweep in 2025.

The Regime, created by one of the driving forces behind the likes of Succession and The MenuWill Tracy, looks to be the next big satirical showstopper with a premise bathed in class warfare and the inconsistencies of an authoritarian regime. Given the release of multiple trailers and the involvement of a high-profile ensemble cast, this series is clearly one you won't want to miss. So, with that in mind, and with the series now tantalizingly close, here is exactly how you can watch and stream The Regime.

When Is The Regime Coming Out?

The Regime will officially premiere on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET.

Is The Regime Premiering on TV?

Yes! The Regime will be airing exclusively on HBO on the aforementioned release date. This means the series will be joining the likes of The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 and Hacks Season 3 on HBO's Spring lineup.

Is The Regime Streaming Online?

For those who cannot access it live, The Regime will be streaming on Max simultaneously as it airs on HBO, with episodes then available to watch at your viewing leisure following their release. Joining a whole host of brilliant shows available currently on Max from The Sopranos to Barry, all you need is a subscription, with prices ranging from $9.99 per month for an ad-based subscription to $15.99 per month for an ad-free service. You can add the series to your watchlist by clicking the button below.

Can You Watch The Regime Without Max?

Sadly, in the US, The Regime will stream exclusively on Max, although, for those across the pond in the UK, the series will be released on Sky Atlantic. However, in contrast to the show's March release date on Max, Sky Atlantic will premiere episodes beginning in April.

Watch the Trailer For The Regime

Supported by a brooding string-arranged orchestral score, this official trailer offers the first glimpses of Kate Winslet in the role of Chancellor Elena Vernham, with the description on the trailer enticingly reading, "Her love knows no mercy". Perhaps this is true, although it seems that, judging by this teaser, that world built in Vernham's loving but ruthless image could be about to crumble. Like The Crown meets Veep, a blend of gorgeous, grand buildings and biting satirical comedy looks to be awaiting viewers of The Regime, with Winslet ready to eye up her third Emmy-winning role after wins for both Mildred Pierce and Mare of Easttown.

What's the Episode Schedule For The Regime?

The Regime will have a total of six episodes, with each released every Sunday following the debut episode's premiere. Although no episodes yet have a full synopsis, we do know that veteran writer and creator of the series, Will Tracy, will be penning half of them. The release schedule for The Regime is set to look something like this:

Episode 1: "Memorial" - March 3, 2024

Episode 2: "The Founding" - March 10, 2024

Episode 3: "TBA" March 17, 2024

Episode 4: "TBA" March 24, 2024

Episode 5: "TBA" March 31, 2024

Episode 6: "TBA" April 7, 2024

Shows Like The Regime You Can Watch on Max Right Now

If you're a fan of sardonic satire and can't get enough of watching corrupt class systems and elitism being explored in all their gruesome glory on screen, here are three other options for you to try before or after The Regime.

Veep

Created by Armando Iannucci, the mind behind the genius British political mockery The Thick of It, Veep follows former Senator Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) as she begins life as Vice President of the United States. Expecting her political intelligence and charm to come to good use, Meyer is instead met by an incompetent mess that values political intelligence about as highly as it does rap music. Funny, fast-paced, and often sadly relatable, Veep is one you won't want to miss.

Succession

Succession The Roy family is known for controlling the biggest media and entertainment company in the world. However, their world changes when their father steps down from the company. Release Date June 3, 2018 Creator Jesse Armstrong Cast Brian Cox , Kieran Culkin , Nicholas Braun , Matthew Macfadyen , Alan Ruck , J. Smith-Cameron Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

With a cast boasting the likes of Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, Succession has won a total of 19 Primetime Emmys all whilst telling the gripping tale of the Roys, an astronomically rich family who own the largest media conglomerate on Earth. Bolstered by their drive to succeed and will to lie and cheat their way there, Succession looks at the dark, deceitful ways at the top of business, but also manages to be damn well entertaining at the same time.

The White Lotus

Set in the titular White Lotus resort, this critically acclaimed series follows the lives of both the workers at the resort and their high-profile guests, with the eye-watering cost of such a resort pricing out the average person from attending, leaving the elite to do as they wish. Like Ruben Ostlund’s Palme d'Or-winning Triangle of Sadness, those who see themselves as untouchable soon realize that their misdeeds have consequences, with their interweaving lives leaving them ready to pay the price... and this is one price they can't pay with their AMEX. Season 3 of The White Lotus is on its way, with filming having recently begun in Thailand.

