"Come on in!" It's time for a historic 45th season of Survivor, the hit CBS show that's been on air for the last twenty-three years. Premiering in 2000, the reality competition show was an instant hit with fans across the world. The original "reality show," Survivor has proven the test of time, continually adding new fans year after year and serving as the inspiration for many other physically and mentally challenging competition shows. Taking place in gorgeous Fiji and hosted by the delightful Jeff Probst, Season 45 is sure to be just as magnetic and talked about as each season prior.

The show has birthed some fan favorites, like "Boston Rob," aka Rob Mariano, fun Rupert Boneham, heartthrob Joe Anglim, hilarious Tony Vlachos, underdog John Cochran, and fighter Cirie Fields. Some of these names are still active in reality television, like Mariano, who now hosts Secret Celebrity Renovation on CBS. Mariano famously met his wife, Amber Brkich, on Survivor when they competed in the same season. The two, who have also appeared together on The Amazing Race, married in 2005 and now have four children together. Fields, who came in fourth on Survivor back in Season 12, is currently on Season 25 of Big Brother. Fields also appeared in the Hulu hit competition show The Traitors, where contestants participate in a murder mystery and must work to find out who the killer is. No matter what show Survivor alums end up on next, they are sure to make an impact. With all that in mind, read on to find out exactly how, when, and where you can watch Survivor Season 45.

When Does 'Survivor' Season 45 Premiere on CBS?

Survivor premieres on CBS on September 27, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes will also be available to stream on Paramount+ the next day, with the service already hosting all previous seasons of the show.

When Is the Finale of 'Survivor' Season 45 Coming Out?

There hasn't been an official release date for the Survivor 45 finale, but check back with Collider for more information once it's available!

Watch the Trailer for 'Survivor' Season 45

While there is no official trailer for Survivor's 45th season, you can find a promo clip below. In it, we meet some of the upcoming players, whose diverse backgrounds are part of what makes the show so intriguing. We hear from a Marine Corps veteran, a singer, a self-described "neurotic," and a self-proclaimed villain lover. While some say they'll play the game opportunistically, some are anxious, and some want to go pedal to the metal, these eighteen different personalities all have unique voices and are sure to create a fascinating season.

How Many Episodes Will 'Survivor' Season 45 Have?

There currently is no total episode list for Season 45 of Survivor. Historically, the show's seasons are composed of thirteen episodes (this season they'll run at ninety minutes each), although all the air dates have not been released yet. Here are all the details revealed so far for the first five episodes.

Episode 1: "We Can Do Hard Things" - September 27, 2023

Episode 2: "Brought a Bazooka to a Tea Party" - October 4, 2023

Episode 3: October 11, 2023

Episode 4: October 18, 2023

Episode 5: October 25, 2023

More Shows Like 'Survivor' That You Can Watch Right Now

The Amazing Race (2001 - Present)

Chasing a different kind of survival, pairs on The Amazing Race must complete all their given tasks in a timely manner in order to stay in this game. Teams travel the globe in an attempt to win $1,000,000, with pairs ranging from married couples to parent-child teams, to people who had never met in person until they walked up to the starting line of the race. Fans are obsessed not just with the premise of the show, but with the gritty details. They track mileage per season, distance per challenge, and game strategy. Some of the more memorable moments in the show's history include a car flipping over, one contestant spending over eight hours attempting to find a single clue, someone breaking down in tears over shaving one's head (relatable), and being dragged around by a pair of bulls. Fan favorite challenges include the watermelon slingshot, rolling wheels of cheese up and down a hill, and digging for clues in a sandcastle. Hosted by Phil Keoghan and with thirty-five seasons under its belt, this hit show remains a favorite year after year.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (2014 - Present)

For survival with a celebrity twist (and sleeping bags, thankfully), host Bear Grylls takes famous faces into the wilderness for two days, teaching them survival skills and life lessons along the way. While the show sounds straightforward enough, it's also had some insane moments that can often turn emotional for both Grylls and his guest of the week. A few of Gryll's adventure partners include Zac Efron (High School Musical), Ben Stiller (Night at the Museum), Channing Tatum (21 Jump Street), Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), and Courteney Cox (Friends).

Survivorman (2005-2016)

Photo by Laura Bombier via CBC.

For The Office fans, this one might sound familiar. Survival expert Les Stroud shows viewers the ropes as he picks a remote place to strand himself for a week, with no materials or equipment to help him. He brings a camera, of course, but it is a camera rig he can operate himself with no need for a camera crew. Favorite moments of Survivorman include Stroud's trip to Alaska, where he had to avoid the wrath of black bears; setting himself adrift on a life raft for a week off the coast of Belize; and taking two horses with him to the Colorado Rockies, where he then had to care for a total of three lives, not just his own. In Season 4 of the hit show The Office, clumsy boss Michael Scott (Steve Carell) attempts his own go at Survivorman (also the title of the episode), ripping up his pants to make a headband and tent and later duct taping them back together. Stroud wouldn't approve, however, of the way Michael almost ate a poisonous plant and gave up on his Survivorman adventure just a few hours in. While not all seasons of Survivorman are available to stream, you can catch several seasons on The Roku Channel. Watch on The Roku Channel