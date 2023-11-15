As fans await the sixth and final season of The Crown, the buzz around this fascinatingly infamous time period in British royalty is growing. It’s expected to cover a more modern era, set from 1997 to 2005, a time period that many of us remember, starting with the untimely passing of Princess Diana with her partner, Dodi Fayed and their driver, in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel of Paris, France. As technology advances through the new millennium, The Crown will cover this highly watched time period in a deeper way as each season of the show has its insider perspective.

It’s also set to cover more deaths, budding romances, and fairy tale weddings that the royal family is well known for during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Since the recent passing of the Queen, Charles III was crowned King in 2022, and the season of the series will cover both the tragic loss of his first wife, and his relationship with his current wife and the present Queen of the United Kingdom. This season may be the most exciting as examining this critical point in the modernization and changes in and around the royal family unfolds.

When Is 'The Crown' Season 6 Part 1 Premiering on Netflix?

Image via Netflix

Season 6 of The Crown is set to be released by Netflix in two separate parts. The first four episodes will be released on November 16, 2023. The service normally releases new content at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time, so that's when you'll be able to watch Part 1. Netflix uses this release break between parts to build up even more suspense so that fans can watch and digest the events before hearing any rumors of its conclusion.

When Will 'The Crown' Season 6 Part 2 be Released?

The final six episodes of The Crown will be released on December 14, 2023. It will bring closure to the series that has chronicled the life and times of Queen Elizabeth II.

Watch the Trailers for 'The Crown' Season 6

Netflix’s YouTube channel released an initial sneak peek in its Season 6 date announcement for The Crown on October 9, 2023.

The video shows a royal clock ticking away while inspiring music plays in the background, and Queen Elizabeth II, played by the Harry Potter actress Imelda Staunton, speaks on the royal duties and sacrifices made by any person who is born into or becomes part of the family. It’s an emotionally charged intro to the final season based around the late Queen and one that draws viewers' attention as the new season release dates appear on the screen.

The official Season 6 Part 1 trailer was released on October 26, 2023. It starts off with Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) playing a piano and being constantly surveilled by paparazzi as the popularity of exposing her personal life to the world was at its peak. The apparent disappointment for her place in the royal family is evident with Queen Elizabeth II’s strict traditionalism built on the shoulders of Princess Diana. As the dark and quiet castle they call home is disrupted from its silence, the news appears to travel about the heartbreaking occurrence that took the life of Princess Diana and upset the nation. The Queen is pressured to pull the citizens from the chaos of rumors and slander and address the changes that modern civilization demands; the face of the royal family is forever changed.

How Many Episodes Does 'The Crown' Season 6 Have?

Image by Netflix

Each season of The Crown has consisted of 10 episodes, and in its sixth and final season, the release will be split into two parts. For the first part, four episodes will be released on Netflix, all on the same date, November 16, 2023.

Episode 1, "Persona Non Grata", will start the new season, and as the title roughly translates to “unwelcome person,” it might be in reference to the state of affairs that Princess Diana put the royal family under. Episode 2, "Two Photographs", could address some of the issues Diana faced while being a constant source of publicity in the public eye while forming a relationship with Dodi Fayed. Episode 3, "Dis-Moi-Oui", is a French for “tell me yes,” and as it is widely known that Princess Diana perished in an accident while traveling through a French tunnel, this may introduce The Crown fans to the heart-wrenching tragedy. Episode 4, "Aftermath", will almost certainly dive into the events that followed the accident and its effects on the royal family.

The final six episodes of the series that will be released on December 14, 2023, have yet to release any titles, but fans can come to their conclusions about what’s to come based on the historical events while they wait.

Set in Regency-era London, Bridgerton follows the esteemed Bridgerton family as they navigate the complexities of the upper class and high society. The series follows a mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown, who stirs the pot for the elite family and the drama that plagues them. The family is, however, fictionalized, but many historical aspects of the show are accurate.

Adapted from Bernard Cornwell's novels, The Last Kingdom is a story about the Viking invasions of England. A Saxon, raised by Vikings, grapples with his identity amid the clash of cultures. The series dramatizes the events and social interactions during the historical battles and wars that were fought during this period.

The Last Czars is a dramatic retelling of the fall of the Romanov dynasty in Russia during the early 1900s. The mini-series combines documentary-style footage with scripted drama about the lives of the Romanovs, the political turmoil, and the events leading to their tragic end during the Russian Revolution.

