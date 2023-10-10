It's hardly surprising that Netflix is releasing The Fall of the House of Usher at the most opportune moment, just in time for Halloween. And from what we know of the show’s background, creators, and source material, it sure looks like a must-watch for fans of horror thriller. The Netflix original miniseries is created by Mike Flanagan of Midnight Mass fame, who also writes and co-directs with Michael Fimognari. Loosely based on Edgar Allan Poe’s 1839 short story of the same name, as well as extracts from his other works that include short stories, poems, and novels, The Fall of the House of Usher is essentially a gothic horror drama that takes inspiration from Poe’s famous, signature style.

The plot of The Fall of the House of Usher follows twin siblings, Roderick and Madeline Usher, who head up a massive family pharma empire that's built on corruption. Then comes a lawyer who is determined to unmask the company’s corrupt policies and expose the Ushers for who they really are. Meanwhile, as each of his children begins to die brutal and mysterious deaths, Roderick finds himself in turbulent circumstances and is forced to face his questionable past. Unlike the original short story, which features only the siblings, Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher boasts an ensemble of intriguing, mysterious characters, played by an impressive cast that includes some of Flanagan’s frequent collaborators. The series stars Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Mark Hamill, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Samantha Sloyan, T’Nia Miller, Henry Thomas, Zach Gilford, and more. The story also features Poe’s popular detective C. Auguste Dupin, albeit in a modern, fictionalized rendition, played by Carl Lumbly. Based on what we've seen from the promos and initial reactions, the miniseries promises to be one of Flanagan's best. With the horror veteran's direction and narrative, coupled with a diverse cast and Poe’s quintessential Gothic themes, the miniseries is the perfect Halloween treat. Here’s our quick guide for you to learn about exactly when you can watch The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix.

When Does 'The Fall of the House of Usher' Premiere on Netflix?

Image via Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher premieres on Netflix on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Ahead of the streaming release, the series’ first two episodes debuted at the Fantastic Fest in September 2023.

Watch on Netflix

Watch the Trailer for 'The Fall of the House of Usher'

The first teaser of the gothic horror series was released on August 12, 2023, followed by a full-length official trailer released on September 12, 2023. There’s also the latest teaser for The Fall of the House of Usher released in October. While the very first clip doesn’t reveal anything but the anticipation of what’s coming, the official trailer is which gives us a good look into the plot and characters. The visually rich video opens with how you would expect a gothic horror setting to be – a dark and grim backdrop of a graveyard followed by a dying Roderick Usher played by Bruce Greenwood. The trailer quickly moves onto the plot, where we get a better look at the main characters and their dispositions which look very unpleasant. The entire family seems very detached from each other and doesn’t take the imminent danger and then the Usher children suddenly drop dead one by one. Poe’s classic motif of the raven is a constant element throughout all the clips, as the harbinger of grief, loss, death, and bad luck, which is the crux of the whole story. Amid all this, we see Carla Gugino’s character Verna, a mysterious stranger who seems to be seeking some kind of retribution from the family.

The best of all promos is the latest teaser clip featuring Verna as a representation of the “talking raven” (from The Raven), who recites one of Poe’s poetries in a very eerie setting that can give you goosebumps. Despite being made with a contemporary approach, Flanagan’s take on 19th-century literature seems very decadent. The trailer explores all the right elements of gothic art and horror and explores all the archetypal themes of Poe’s work, including isolation, family complexities, metaphysical elements, and insanity. You can watch that particular clip right here:

'The Fall of the House of Usher' Episode Schedule

Image via Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher is a miniseries of eight episodes, each running for an hour. Check out the episode schedule/guide, all releasing on the day of the premiere, i.e. on October 12, 2023.

Episode 1: "A Midnight Dreary", directed by Mike Flanagan, teleplay by Mike Flanagan

Episode 2: "The Masque of the Red Death”, teleplay by Emmy Grinwis and Mike Flanagan

and Mike Flanagan Episode 3: "Murder in the Rue Morgue", teleplay by Justina Ireland and Mike Flanagan

and Mike Flanagan Episode 4: "The Black Cat”, teleplay by Mat Johnson and Mike Flanagan

and Mike Flanagan Episode 5: "The Tell-Tale Heart", teleplay by Dani Parker

Episode 6: "Goldbug”, teleplay by Rebecca Leigh Klingel and Mike Flanagan

and Mike Flanagan Episode 7: "The Pit and The Pendulum", teleplay by Jamie Flanagan and Mike Flanagan

Episode 8: "The Raven", Mike Flanagan and Kiele Sanchez

RELATED:'The Fall of the House of Usher' Review: Mike Flanagan Successfully Merges Edgar Allan Poe and 'Succession'

More Mike Flanagan Shows You Can Watch on Netflix Before 'The Fall of the House of Usher'

Mike Flanagan is a filmmaker known best for his work in the horror genre and distinguished for the complexity of his characters rather than jump scares. From supernatural to psychological horror and everything in between, Flanagan’s filmography covers various kinds of characters and settings, some of which even got a nod from the King of Horror, Stephen King. Here are some of his other shows on Netflix that you might like to watch before or after The Fall of the House of Usher.

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

Image via Netflix.

The first part of The Haunting anthology series that Flanagan created, The Haunting of the Hill House is a supernatural horror drama loosely based on Shirley Jackson’s eponymous 1959 novel. Released in 2018, the story is set in two alternate timelines and follows five siblings who have disturbing paranormal experiences at the titular Hill House. Their haunting continues to the present day and is shown through flashbacks. On its release, The Haunting of the Hill House was highly acclaimed for its story and narrative, earning the series several awards, including the Bram Stoker Award for the screenplay.

Watch on Netflix

The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)

The follow-up to The Haunting of the Hill House, this series forms the second part of the anthology The Haunting but is essentially a gothic romance drama. Based on the works of Henry James, The Haunting of Bly Manor adapts most materials from James’ 1898 novella, The Turn of the Screw, and stars several cast members from The Haunting of the Hill House. The plot follows a young au pair who is employed by a man to take care of his niece and nephew at the family’s country estate. Almost as soon as she arrives and begins her job, the young woman finds herself haunted by apparitions. The Haunting of Bly Manor was a great success among fans and critics and was nominated at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Watch on Netflix

Midnight Mass (2021)

Image via Netflix

Interestingly, this 2021 gothic supernatural horror series is loosely connected to the 2016 Kate Siegel film Hush (also directed by Flanagan). Midnight Mass is the name of the fictional novel penned by Siegel’s character, Maddy Young, in Hush. That's where the connection ends though. The series follows characters on the impoverished Crockett Island, where the arrival of a mysterious priest, played by Hamish Linklater, leads to uncanny experiences and supernatural events. At the same time, a former town resident returns home after being in prison for four years, which goes on to complicate things. On its release, Midnight Mass earned positive reviews and has been praised for the cast's performances, with the show's ensemble including many of Flanagan’s regular collaborators and returning cast members from The Haunting series, like Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, and Henry Thomas, among others.

Watch on Netflix