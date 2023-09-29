One of the true pioneers in television animation, The Simpsons, created by Matt Groening (Futurama), has been on the air for over 30 years, including 750 episodes and 34 seasons, with the 35th now set to premiere. Winning an eye-watering total of 35 Primetime Emmys, the show has accumulated a worldwide fan base thanks to its plethora of legendary episodes beloved by millions. For a show like The Simpsons, it seems the wheel will never stop turning, with Season 35 of the show now closer than ever and a 36th season also confirmed. So, with that in mind, here is a comprehensive breakdown of exactly where and when you can watch Season 35 of The Simpsons.

When Is 'The Simpsons' Season 35 Premiering on TV?

Season 35 of the World's Most Famous Animated Family will premiere on Fox on Sunday, October 1, at 8 p.m. ET. The show will arrive alongside premieres of other animated Fox favorites like Family Guy and Bob's Burgers.

When Will 'The Simpsons' Season 35 Stream on Hulu?

Fox shows including The Simpsons can be streamed via a subscription to Hulu, with plans starting at $7.99 monthly. New episodes of Season 35 are expected to arrive on the service the day after they air on Fox, which means the premiere will drop on the streamer on October 2. Hulu usually adds new content at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Can You Watch 'The Simpsons' Without Hulu or Live TV?

Alternatively, fans of The Simpsons can wait for the new season to arrive on Disney+. Disney+ currently has access to the first 33 seasons of the show, with Season 34 launching on October 11. Season 35 will likely arrive in about one year's time, so if you don't mind waiting and want to enjoy the 750 other episodes on offer, Disney+ might be the option for you. A subscription with ads to Disney+ costs $6.99 per month, with an ad-free version costing $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. All 34 released seasons of The Simpsons are also available for digital purchase from most online video stores like Amazon and Google Play Movies.

Watch 'The Simpsons' Season 35 Trailer

The trailer for The Simpsons Season 35 dropped on September 11, 2023, and featured flash glimpses of all the mischief and mayhem the iconic cast of characters will be getting up to. There's Homer (Dan Castellaneta) dive-bombing into a hot tub, Bart (Nancy Cartwright) escaping in a bubble, and Marge (Julie Kavner) in battle with Itchy and Scratchy; the new season seems to have a bit of everything. Interestingly, the trailer shows several glimpses of Sideshow Bob following previous rumors of a Sideshow Bob-centered episode being in production. Sideshow Bob is voiced by comedy icon Kelsey Grammar, who famously played the titular role in the legendary Frasier, which is set to get the reboot treatment soon.

'The Simpsons' 35 Episode Schedule

Currently, the release dates of just three episodes are known to the public, with only the first having any sort of plot synopsis. Following this, there are nine other known episode titles, however, the order in which they will be released is still unknown.

Episode 1: "Homer's Crossing" - October 1, 2023 "Feeling worthless at work, Homer volunteers to be a school crossing guard. But when his safety squad receives too much funding, the crossing guards become a force to be feared"

"Feeling worthless at work, Homer volunteers to be a school crossing guard. But when his safety squad receives too much funding, the crossing guards become a force to be feared" Episode 2: "A Mid-Childhood's Night Dream" - October 8, 2023

Episode 3: "Treehouse of Horror XXXIV" - November 5, 2023

"It's a Blunderful Life"

"McMansion and Wife"

"Thirst Trap: A Corporate Love Story"

"Iron Marge"

"Do the Wrong Thing"

"Ae Bonny Romance"

"Frinkenstein's Monster"

"Murder, She Boat"

"Lisa Gets an F1"

The writers who have worked on Season 35 of The Simpsons include Cesar Mazariegos, Carolyn Omine, Jeff Westbrook, Jessica Conrad, Dan Vebber, Elisabeth Kiernan Averick, Rob LaZebnik, Mike Scully, Joel H. Cohen, Michael Price, Broti Gupta, and Ryan Koh. Working on the season as directors are the likes of Steven Dean Moore, Matthew Faughnan, Rob Oliver, Matthew Nastuk, and Debbie Mahan.

