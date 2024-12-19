As they say, all good things must come to an end. Once an alternative option to daytime rival The View, The Talk was CBS' hit daytime current events talk show that engaged viewers after they had their fill of morning game shows like The Price Is Right. Now, after 15 seasons, The Talk is coming to an end. After one final week of live shows, the series will come to an official end this week.

To celebrate the finale, The Talk is about to bring out all the stops for their final episode. Airing on December 20 on CBS, The Talk's cohosts will sit and gab together for one last time as they welcome an array of guests and pass out some holiday gifts to their loyal live studio audience. The Talk has won 14 Daytime Emmy Awards with 58 nominations.

What Is 'The Talk?'

Following the end of As the World Turns' 54-year run, CBS' answer to The View came to daytime. The original concept was a mother-centered talk show based on an original idea from actress and producer Sara Gilbert. Debuting in 2010, the original lineup of co-hosts included Leah Remini, Julie Chen Moonves, Sharon Osbourne, Holly Robinson Peete, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Sara Gilbert. Since then, the roster of cohosts changed over the years, with other media personalities joining the fray. The show features discussions of world events, human interest stories, and celebrity interviews.

Who Hosts 'The Talk?'

With an array of hosts over the course of The Talk's 15-season run, the final panel is Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Sheryl Underwood.

When Is 'The Talk' Series Finale?

The series finale of The Talk will air on Friday, December 20th at 2:00pm EST.

Where Can I Watch 'The Talk' Series Finale?

Is 'The Talk' Available to Stream?

Yes, you can watch it in real time if you have a Paramount+ subscription. Right now, Paramount+ offers two subscription plans. Both feature a limited free trial for new subscribers. Paramount+ Essential, with ads, is $7.99 a month, while Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, with no ads, is $12.99 a month.

Who Will Appear on the Series Finale of 'The Talk?'

The Talk will celebrate their final episode. Howie Mandel, a longtime friend of the show who has appeared 20 times, will come by with a surprise. No word whether any of the former co-hosts will make one final appearance.

Who Was A Former Co-Host On 'The Talk?'

The Talk originally debuted on October 18, 2010, as part of CBS's daytime programming block. The series made history as it was the first daytime panel show to feature a co-ed panel. Over the years, the series has featured an assortment of media personalities that have sat at the table. The hosts of The Talk have included Julie Chen Moonves (2010-2018), Sara Gilbert (2010-2019), Sharon Osbourne (2010-2021), Leah Remini (2010-2011), Holly Robinson Peete (2010-2011), Marissa Jaret Winokur (2010), Aisha Tyler (2011-2017), Sheryl Underwood (2011-2024), Eve (2017-2020), Carrie Ann Inaba (2019-2021), Marie Osmond (2019-2020), Elaine Welteroth (2021), Amanda Kloots (2021-2024)0, Jerry O'Connell (2021-2024), Akbar Gbajabiamila (2021-2024), and Natalie Morales (2021-2024).

What Is Replacing 'The Talk?'

What once replaced a daytime soap opera will soon be replaced by a daytime soap opera. In February 2025, a new show called Beyond the Gates will take the spot of The Talk. Beyond the Gates is the first Black daytime soap in 35 years. Beyond the Gates is set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington D.C. and in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States. The series follows the Dupree family's life, in which Clifton Davis and Tamara Tunie star as the patriarch and matriarch of the family. Until the series debuts, CBS will broadcast repeats of The Price Is Right.