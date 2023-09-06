Ain’t no rest for The Walking Dead characters because an all-new spin-off is here! The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is the fifth spin-off of the legacy show and the sixth installment in the legacy franchise, further taken from the eponymous comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The upcoming post-apocalyptic drama marks the second spin-off of The Walking Dead to release this year, after The Walking Dead: Dead City premiered in June 2023. The AMC original series was created by David Zabel, a television writer-producer best known for ER. Zabel serves as the showrunner as well as the executive producer. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon revives the titular character from the parent series which is regarded as one of the show’s most popular characters, and helped the American Gangster actor rise to prominence.

Besides Reedus, Melissa McBride is also returning to her role of Carol Peletier, who was last seen as a special guest star in Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. The rest of the cast of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon also includes Clémence Poésy as “Killer Nun” Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, as well as Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebanouey, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi in various roles. Showrunners Scott M. Gimple and Angela King of the original series return as executive producers for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, along with Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Cast Norman Reedus, Gilbert Glenn Brown, Avant Strangel, Adam Nagaitis Main Genre Horror Genres Horror Seasons 2

Already renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will be followed by two more spin-offs, The Ones Who Live and More Tales from the Walking Dead Universe, currently in development. For now, read on to find out where, when, and how you can watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Watch the Trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

The first official trailer of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premiered at San Diego Comic-Con and was followed by several short clips, teasers, and posters, all collectively more than enough to get you excited about the all-new series. With symphonic background music, the trailer opens on a peaceful French beach and soon takes you into the darker, post-apocalyptic Paris, where Daryl seeks refuge in a convent. Check it out down below.

Set after the end of The Walking Dead, which ran from 2010 to 2022, the all-new spin-off follows Daryl after his departure from the Commonwealth when he wakes up on the shores of France. Trying to figure out what happened and how he ended up there, Daryl finds himself in the middle of a rising autocratic movement taking over Paris. The six-part series focuses on his journey through the broken but resilient country as he tries to find his way back home and how the connections he forms make things complicated. Norman Reedus reprises his fan-favorite role from the original series, which sees him as a skilled hunter of Alexandria who managed to survive the apocalyptic outbreak and became a soldier with the Commonwealth army. In the series finale of The Walking Dead, Daryl is seen waking up in France, which becomes the starting point for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

RELATED:'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know

When Does The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Premiere on AMC?

Image via AMC

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premiers on September 10, 2023, at 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT on AMC, where the parent show and its spin-offs are also available. AMC+ subscribers get early access to the all-new series on the streamer from September 7, 2023.

When Is the Finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Coming Out?

The sixth and final episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 will arrive on October 15, 2023, on AMC and AMC+.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Episodes

Image courtesy AMC

The first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has six episodes, which will be released weekly from the day of the premiere on September 10.

Check out the episode schedule below:

Episode 1: “L'ame Perdue," directed by Daniel Percival, written by David Zabel, September 10, 2023

Episode 2: "Alouette", written by Jason Richman and David Zabel, September 17, 2023

and David Zabel, September 17, 2023 Episode 3: "Paris Sera Toujours Paris", written by Coline Abert , September 24, 2023

, September 24, 2023 Episode 4: Written by Shannon Goss , October 1, 2023

, October 1, 2023 Episode 5: Written by Jason Richman and David Zabel, October 8, 2023

Episode 6: Written by Laura Snow and Jason Richman, October 15, 2023

Greg Nicotero, Daniel Percival, and Tim Southam are also credited as directors for the season.

RELATED:Norman Reedus' Best Movies and TV Shows, According to Rotten Tomatoes

More Zombie Apocalypse Shows That You Can Watch Right Now

The Last of Us

Image via HBO

Whether you are a zombie fan or a Pedro Pascal fan, this latest hit from HBO is a great follow-up to The Walking Dead franchise. Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us is an adaptation of the popular eponymous video game series and is set amid a pandemic in a post-apocalyptic world, where a fungus-based virus transforms humans into zombies (or zombie-like creatures). The series focuses on Joel (Pascal), who is tasked with smuggling and transporting an immune 14-year-old girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone in an attempt to make a vaccine and save the rest of mankind. The rest of the cast features guest stars like Anna Torv, Melanie Lynskey, John Hannah, Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna etc. Released in January 2023, The Last of Us has already been renewed for a second season. It has been critically acclaimed for its story, production values, and cast performances, receiving 24 nominations for the 2024 Primetime Emmy.

Watch on Max

Z Nation

Image via Syfy

Created by Karl Schaefer and Craig Engler, this Syfy horror drama series parallels The Last of Us and The Walking Dead. Set three years into a virus-infected, apocalyptic America where a large population has been turned into zombies, Z Nation focuses on Murphy, a surviving zombie attack victim. Although he doesn’t turn into a complete zombie, Murphy mutates and has powers to control other zombies, which makes him valuable to a ragtag group of survivors who have to transport him to the last functional CDC research lab. Released in September 2014, Z Nation ran for five seasons until December 2018 and featured an ensemble cast with the likes of Kellita Smith, DJ Qualis, Keith Allan, etc. Despite mixed reviews, the zombie apocalypse drama has earned a considerable following.

Rent on Prime Video

All of Us Are Dead

Image Via Netflix

Korean horror has always been a favorite of genre fans, and this Netflix original Korean series adds to that increasing following. The coming-of-age, zombie apocalypse horror series is based on the eponymous webtoon published on Naver between 2009 and 2011 and created for streaming by Chun Sung-il, Lee Jae-kyoo, and Kim Nam-su. Set in the fictional South Korean city of Hyosan, All of Us Are Dead focuses on a group of high school students who must band together and use their survival skills to escape a zombie outbreak caused by an unhinged science teacher. The 12-episode first season released in January 2022, with a second season greenlighted in June 2022. On its release, All of Us Are Dead was an instant hit among fans, owing to the story, performance, and action sequences, and has become one of the most successful K-dramas on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix