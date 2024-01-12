After a hiatus of over five years, HBO’s iconic anthology series, True Detective, is finally returning to the screen with a brand-new fourth season, officially known as True Detective: Night Country. Despite the long wait, Season 4 of the popular crime thriller is bringing a lot of new and refreshing elements to the table. This new season is the first in the series to have a subtitle: Night Country. Secondly, unlike the hot and sultry locales of the previous seasons (season one in Louisiana, season two in California, and so on.) Night Country is set in the faraway frontier of Alaska, where the chilly, snowy, and grim winter days make for a perfect canvas for a murder mystery. Originally created by Nic Pizzolatto, Night Country is written, directed, and showrun by Issa Lopez (Tigers Are Not Afraid), with Pizzolatto still attached to the project as one of the executive producers.

Set at the onset of the long winter nights in the remote fictional town of Ennis, Alaska, True Detective: Night Country follows two detectives who embark on an investigation of eight missing men from the Tsalal Arctic Research Station. The fourth season stars Academy-winning Jodie Foster (who also executive produces) and professional boxer and actress Kali Reis as the lead protagonists, Detective Liz Danvers and Detective Evangeline Navarro, respectively. Set to arrive this January, True Detective’s Season 4 seems to be well-timed for the season. Check out how, when, and where you can watch True Detective: Night Country.

Is True Detective: Night Country Premiering on TV?

An HBO original series, True Detective: Night Country, premieres on the network on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 9 PM ET/8 PM CST, with new episodes released weekly, every Sunday. You will be able to watch the series if you get HBO with your cable package.

Is True Detective: Night Country Streaming on Max?

For those watching the show cordless, True Detective: Night Country is available to stream on HBO’s streamer, Max, simultaneously with its network release. So, if you are subscribed to Max, you can catch Season 4 of the series on the same day it drops on HBO. If you aren’t subscribed to the streaming service already, this series might be a good reason to sign up. The first three seasons of True Detective can also be streamed through Hulu and Prime Video with their respective Max Ad-Ons.

Can You Watch True Detective: Night Country Without HBO and Max?

Fortunately, yes. If you don’t have HBO or Max or don’t wish to subscribe to these services, you can still watch this popular series. True Detective is available to buy on Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, Amazon, and Microsoft Store for those yet to catch up on the previous seasons. However, the latest fourth season is yet to become available for rent or purchase, and you might have to wait a bit before they arrive on other platforms.

Watch the Trailer for True Detective: Night Country

The latest full-length trailer of True Detective: Night Country, released in December 2023, gives the most detailed look at what you can expect in the fourth season of the gritty crime series. The two lead detectives, Danvers and Navarro reunite after a failed investigation from six years ago. As Danvers begins her investigation into a new case of several missing researchers in the area, she reaches out to her former colleague to team up for the case. The two-and-a-half-minute video also touches upon the tensions within the local community, while hinting at some cult activities that might be connected to the deaths as well as the strained social environment of the town. Apart from setting the story’s premise, fans might notice that the trailer is slightly reminiscent of the very first season of the series, featuring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, which also explores local politics, dangerous cults, and their impacts on the region’s youth.

What’s the True Detective: Night Country Episode Schedule?

Episode 1: “Part 1” – January 14, 2024

“Liz and Evangeline face demons from the past as they try to uncover more information about the fate of eight lost men in Alaska.

Episode 2: "Part 2" – January 21, 2024

"In Ennis, Alaska, the men who operate a research station vanish mysteriously. To solve the case, Detectives Danvers and Navarro must confront the darkness they carry within themselves."

Episode 3: "Part 3" – January 28, 2024

Episode 4: TBA – February 4, 2024

Episode 5: TBA – February 18, 2024

Episode 6: TBA – February 25, 2024

Other True Detective Seasons to Watch Before Season 4

If you are wondering whether you need to watch the previous seasons of True Detective before watching Night Country, then the answer is no. Technically, you don’t need to catch up on the earlier three seasons before season four since this is an anthology series, and each season has a completely fresh story in a new setting, with a new cast, and so on. However, if you are a fan of grim and dark crime stories and enjoy solving mysteries that take place in remote, snowy landscapes, then this star-studded HBO original series is worth binging. First released in 2014, True Detective has had quite a long journey for nearly a decade, with the last and third seasons ending in 2019.

Season 1 (2014)

Season 1 of True Detective is set in a small town in Louisiana, where two homicide detectives, Rustin “Rust” Cohle (McConaughey) and Martin “Marty” Hart (Harrelson) investigate the murder of a local woman in 1995. The investigation leads to a dead end and the detectives part ways. Seventeen years later, when a new series of murders begins to look similar to the 90s case, Rust and Marty are brought in to pursue what could be a serial killer with connections to an occult group. The season follows a non-linear narrative switching between Rust and Marty’s past and their present-day situations. Boasting an ensemble cast and gripping story, True Detective Season 1 received widespread acclaim and several awards, including an Emmy for Cary Joji Fukunaga’s direction.

Season 2 (2015)

Premiered in 2015, True Detective Season 2 moves from the marshy Louisiana to the arid California. The season follows the stories of three police officers from three different counties and departments but all intertwined through local politics, corruption, and crimes. It all begins with highway patrol officer Paul Woodrugh (Taylor Kitsch) discovering the body of a corrupt city politician, Ben Caspere, when Vinci PD detective Raymond “Ray” Velcoro (Colin Farrell), and Ventura County’s sergeant, Antigone “Ani” Bezzerides (Rachel McAdams) are called in to assist on the case. Although Season 2 did not receive as high acclaim as the previous one, the series was nominated for several awards and recorded high viewership. Kitsch, McAdams, and Farrell earned great appreciation for their performances.

Season 3 (2017)

The third season of True Detective, released in 2019, takes place in the heart of the Ozarks. Set across three different times - 1980, 1990, and 2015, the narrative alternates between these decades. The story begins with two Arkansas State Police detectives, Wayne Hays (Mahershala Ali), and his partner, Roland West (Stephen Dorff), investigating a ghastly crime connected to two missing children. The case remained unsolved at the time and reopened in 1990, leading to a mystery that deepened over the years. On its release, True Detective Season 3 received generally positive reviews and several nominations but had lower viewership than the previous seasons.

