Snoop Dogg is one of the most iconic artists in the world of hip-hop. With popular tracks such as "Gin and Juice" and "What's My Name?" as well as frequent collaborations with big names like Dr. Dre and Akon, Snoop has become a household name. He has also become an iconic actor from stoner comedies like Soul Plane and The Wash to blockbusters like Training Day and Starsky & Hutch.

It’s no wonder why, when Snoop Dogg and Constance Schwartz-Morini pitched the idea for The Underdoggs, it was quickly picked up, and production was underway. By 2022, it was announced that ​​he would produce and star in the upcoming comedy with Tika Sumpter (Ride Along), George Lopez (Blue Beetle), Andrew Schulz (You People), and Mike Epps (Next Friday). This R-rated sports comedy looks to be a hit with the cast alone, so if you’re dying to know when you can watch The Underdoggs, we’ve got the answers right here.

The Underdoggs will be released on January 26, 2024, after initially being set to be released on October 20, 2023.

Where Will 'The Underdoggs’ Be Streaming?

The Underdoggs will stream exclusively on Prime Video starting on January 26, to reach the largest audience possible upon its release. The film was initially set to be released in theaters but opted for a streaming release due to the decline in successful R-rated comedies at the box office.

While The Underdoggs is scheduled to stream on January 26, Prime Video usually releases its original films and shows on the night before their release date, at 8 pm E.T. You can click the link below to find the movie's landing page.

When Will 'The Underdoggs’ Be On DVD and Blu-ray?

A physical release for The Underdoggs has yet to be announced for DVD or Blu-ray. Prime Video movies such as Samaritan and Shotgun Wedding also didn't receive any kind of release on Blu-ray and DVD, so it doesn't seem likely that The Underdoggs will receive one either.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Underdoggs’

The official trailer for The Underdoggs was released on Prime Video's YouTube channel on December 6, 2023.

The trailer introduces viewers to Snoop Dogg as Jaycen Jennings, a successful football player who lets his fame and fortune get the best of him. His downfall starts when he’s involved in an accident with a city bus while driving his multi-million dollar supercar recklessly. A judge assigns him to community service, where he begrudgingly carries out his sentence by coaching a youth football team. On the way out of the team's practice, the trailer shows a masked gunman hopping into Jennings's car, only to reveal Kareem, played by Mike Epps, an old friend of his. The two somehow decide to tackle the coaching responsibilities together with hilarious scenes of unorthodox tactics in training drills appearing on-screen. An opposing team led by another coach, played by Andrew Schulz, appears, and Jennings decides to turn to his old coach, played by George Lopez, for answers. With sage advice, new purple uniforms, and two sketchy pit bulls Kareem found behind a Wienerschnitzel, it looks like the team, now called the Underdoggs, might stand a chance at winning.

More Movies Similar to 'The Underdoggs’

‘The Longest Yard’ (2005)

The Longest Yard is currently in the works to be remade a third time by Paramount+, perhaps because it’s fun, fast-paced, and easy to watch. If you liked The Underdoggs, you’d most likely enjoy Peter Segal’s version of this film – at least until we get to see what the new remake is all about. With a star-studded cast involving Burt Reynolds, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Ed Lauter, The Great Khali, William Fichtner, and Bob Sapp, this film delivers as a sports comedy.

The film follows Paul Crewe (Sandler), a has-been, former professional football quarterback who lands in jail after taking his girlfriend’s Bentley for a joyride while drunk, which leads to a high-speed police chase and major car accident. Once in jail, the Warden appoints him as the lead quarterback with the task of coaching a team of inmates in a game against the prison guards. Helping lead the charge is former NFL coach Nate Scarborough (Reynolds), who helps Crewe, the team, and himself take control of their emotions and, most satisfyingly, overcome those trying to fix the game.

‘Bad News Bears’ (2005)

The remake of the 1976 version of The Bad News Bears, with Michael Ritchie, Bad News Bears stars Billy Bob Thornton as the exiled alcoholic pitcher from the Seattle Mariners baseball team, Morris Buttermaker. His termination from the team resulted from a fight with an umpire, and since his early retirement, he has given up on any attempt at having a good attitude. That is until Toby Whitewood’s (Ridge Canipe) mom, Liz (Marcia Gay Harden), asks him for help coaching their little league team. Not thrilled, Buttermaker entertains the request, but after a sad attempt and an almost immediate forfeiture by the team, he takes pity on the kids and decides to try and help them.

‘Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story’ (2004)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story is a sports comedy film that gained popularity for having the strangest characters and an unconventional take on the underdog sports narrative. Released in 2004, the movie, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, revolves around Peter LaFleur, played by Vince Vaughn, who owns a struggling gym called Average Joe's. To save the gym from financial ruin, Peter enlists an eclectic group of misfits to enter a dodgeball tournament and win the cash prize. However, their journey is hindered by White Goodman, the evil leader of Globo Gym, played by Ben Stiller, who enters the tournament to crush them with his elite team of bodybuilders.

Dodgeball has become a cult classic, cherished for its memorable quotes and memorable characters played by the likes of Christine Taylor, Justin Long, Stephen Root, Joel David Moore, Missi Pyle, and more. Whether it's the team's crazy training methods coined by the phrase “If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball” or the absurd final showdown, it remains a comedic gem that continues to give fans genuine laughs.

