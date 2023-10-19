When Upload premiered in 2020, it appeared to be a simple comedy about the afterlife with a sci-fi angle to the concept. But soon enough we learned that it’s not all that straightforward. As the hit series arrives for a brand-new Season 3, we can see how complicated things are going to get for our favorite protagonists. The Prime Video original returns with bigger, more complex plotlines and conspiracies this October. Created and executive produced by Greg Daniels of The Office fame, Upload is set in the distant future where humans can “upload” their consciousness in a virtual afterlife of their choosing. The series focuses on Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), a programmer who suddenly dies and is uploaded to a digital afterlife called Lakeview but finds himself controlled by his obsessive girlfriend Ingrid. Nathan somehow begins to settle into his afterlife, befriends his handler/angel Nora and together they discover that his death might not have been accidental after all. On its release in May 2020, Upload was well-received and earned great popularity among genre fans. Its second season, released in March 2022, became even more successful than the previous one and led to a renewal for an all-new third season. And now, after more than a year’s wait since Season 2, Upload Season 3 is arriving on Prime Video this week. Besides Amell, the series’ ensemble cast including Allegra Edwards, Andy Allo, and Kevin Bigley are all set to return for Season 3.

For those yet to catch up on what’s happening on Upload so far, you can watch Seasons 1 and 2, currently streaming on Prime Video including a recap of the second season. Upload Season 3 picks up from where Season 2 ends and will see each of the two Nathans navigating their “afterlife” while also exploring themes of corruption and control of the big tech through dark humor and satire. Read on to find out exactly when you can watch Upload Season 3 on Prime Video.

When Does 'Upload' Season 3 Premiere on Prime Video?

Image via Prime Video

Upload Season 3 officially premieres with its first two episodes on Friday, October 20, 2023, exclusively on Prime Video. However, it's worth noting that Prime Video "uploads" new content at 12 am GMT on the official date. So what that means is that viewers in the US will be able to watch Upload Season 3 starting at 8 p.m. ET on October 19.

Watch on Prime Video

When Is the Finale of 'Upload' Season 3 Coming Out?

The eighth and final episode of Upload Season 3 is set to arrive on Friday, November 10, and will stream along with Episode 7. Again, because of the time difference, US viewers will be able to catch the final episodes starting on November 9.

Watch the Trailer for 'Upload' Season 3

The official trailer for Upload Season 3, released on September 21, shows how Nathan’s “afterlife” is getting complicated with “two Nathans and one Nora.” Not that it’s a spoiler, but this is more or less the crux of the all-new season. The trailer opens with Nathan and Nora enjoying their early days of romance, but the newly downloaded Nathan complicates things for other people and causes confusion, including the couple in question. Meanwhile, Lakeview Nathan whom Ingrid has backed up enters the scene and creates more chaos. While Ingrid seems to be all excited about starting afresh with “backup Nathan”, Nora also starts to develop feelings for the carefree, no-frills version, making the living Nathan now jealous of himself. Besides all this, other chaos and troubles start unfolding in the afterlife, as well as with the new A.I. who has his own crisis to deal with, thus emphasizing the satires of new-gen tech and its aftermath. All in all, as quite evident from the trailer, Upload Season 3 is set up to be fun and exciting, probably more than the first two seasons.

What's the 'Upload' Season 3 Episode Schedule?

This season is set to have a total of eight episodes. The first two episodes of Upload Season 3 will stream together on the day of the premiere i.e. on October 20 (October 19 in the US), followed by two new episodes released weekly every Friday until November 10. Check out the full episode schedule below:

Episode 1: "Ticking Clock”, written by Greg Daniels, October 20, 2023 (US date: October 19)

Episode 2: "Strawberry", written by Alison Brown , October 20, 2023 (US date: October 19)

, October 20, 2023 (US date: October 19) Episode 3: "Cyber Discount Day", written by Megan Neuringer , October 27, 2023 (US date: October 26)

, October 27, 2023 (US date: October 26) Episode 4: "Download Doctor", written by Farhan Arshad , October 27, 2023 (US date: October 26)

, October 27, 2023 (US date: October 26) Episode 5: "Rescue Mission", written by Stephanie Johnson , November 3, 2023 (US date: November 2)

, November 3, 2023 (US date: November 2) Episode 6: Written by Owen Daniels , November 3, 2023 (US date: November 2)

, November 3, 2023 (US date: November 2) Episode 7: Written by Maxwell Theodore Vivian , November 10, 2023 (US date: November 9)

, November 10, 2023 (US date: November 9) Episode 8: Written by Greg Daniels, November 10, 2023 (US date: November 9)

Jeffrey Blitz and David Rogers are credited as directors of the season.

RELATED:'Upload' Season 3 Review: Prime Video’s Afterlife Comedy Doubles Down on Satire

More Comedies Like 'Upload' Season 3 That You Can Watch Right Now

Upload gained popularity for being a one-of-its-kind show that takes a unique approach to virtual reality, the afterlife, and uploading consciousness. So, if sci-fi comedy or modern, fantasy stories of the afterlife pique your interest, then here are a few shows like the Prime Video original that you might find interesting:

'The Good Place'

Another comedy series about the afterlife, The Good Place was created by Michael Schur of The Office and Parks and Recreation fame for NBC. Premiered in September 2016, the series focuses on the protagonist, Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) who dies and arrives at the Good Place, a heaven-life place designed and managed by the “architect” Michael (Ted Danson), where only the righteous ones are welcomes. But Eleanor realizes that her arrival in the utopic place is a mistake, considering her morally questionable past, but she loves her afterlife so much that she tries to hide her past and learn to become a better person. The series also stars William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, and Manny Jacinto, in various roles. The Good Place ran for four seasons from 2016 through 2020 and earned critical acclaim and accolades, including several Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe nominations during its run.

Watch on Netflix

'Space Force'

The Office alumni Greg Daniels and Steve Carell reunite to create their second workplace comedy with Space Force. But this time, the drama goes beyond the confines of a sales office and extends to Space. A satirical take on the U.S. Space Force, the Netflix original series follows a special team of the U.S. Armed Forces who must get as many footfalls on the moon to achieve domination in space. The plot focuses on General Mark Naird (Carrell) who is tasked with getting “boots on the moon” by 2024, as an order from the President of the United States. To follow his ambitions and the call of duty, General Naird moves to Colorado with his family and sets up a new team for the job, only to discover that his goal is miles away from reality. The ensemble cast also includes Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, and Tawny Newsome, among others. Despite mixed reviews, Space Force was quite successful among new and genre fans and ended with two seasons.

Watch on Netflix

'Avenue 5'

Image via HBO

This sci-fi comedy was created by Armando Iannucci and explores workplace comedy revolving around space travel, much like Space Force. Avenue 5 follows the story of the titular interplanetary cruise ship and focuses on Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie) and Herman Judd (Josh Gad), the billionaire owner of said ship. When Avenue 5 is suddenly thrown off-course while cruising in far space, its three-week journey gets delayed by three years, causing chaos, confusion, and disruption among the crew and passengers. Despite Captain Clark’s best efforts, he's simply incapable when it comes to providing leadership and managing the crisis. Premiered in 2020, the series ran for two seasons before getting canceled, and also stars Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Ethan Phillips, among others.

Watch on Max