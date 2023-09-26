For a filmmaker whose work we get to see once in a couple of years, Wes Anderson has turned 2023 into a double delight for fans. Following his much-awaited Asteroid City this summer, the distinguished filmmaker is treating fans once again this fall with his all-new short films, collectively called Wes Anderson’s New Shorts on Netflix. The collection consists of four short films, adapted from celebrated author Roald Dahl’s fantastical short stories that Anderson writes, directs, and co-produces. The first of the four films, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, is taken from Dahl’s 1977 short story collection, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More, which also forms the inspiration for the second film, The Swan. However, the third and fourth films, The Ratcatcher and Poison, respectively, are not a part of this collection and are adapted from Dahl’s other independent works of the same names.

Each of Wes Anderson’s New Shorts on Netflix features a rotating cast of actors who would appear in different roles in each of the films. For instance, the first film - The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character and Max Engelman, while in the fourth film, he plays Harry. Similarly, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, and Richard Ayoade will also feature in multiple roles.

These short films mark Anderson’s second adaptation of Dahl’s work, following the critically acclaimed, Academy-nominated animated film, Fantastic Mr. Fox of 2009. And now 14 years later, with Wes Anderson’s New Shorts on Netflix, we can’t wait to revisit the nostalgic charm of Dahl’s stories in live-action. So, without further ado, check out our quick guide below on when and how you can watch Wes Anderson’s New Shorts on Netflix.

When Do Wes Anderson’s Shorts Films Premiere on Netflix?

Wes Anderson’s New Shorts on Netflix is set for a wide streaming release on September 27, 2023, where only The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will arrive first on the streamer, followed by each film a day.

Following its global premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2023, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar has had a limited theatrical release on September 20.

Is There a Trailer for Wes Anderson’s Short Films?

So far, Netflix has released the trailer for only the first of the four short films, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. But that’s probably more than enough to know what to expect from the other three. As is classic of the filmmaker’s work, the trailer is magical, dreamy, and immersive, akin to walking through a picture book. The minute-long trailer brings Dahl’s fantastical stories to life through Anderson’s brilliant narrative and imagination, through stunning, vibrant art coupled with sardonic humor, which seems to perfectly encapsulate Dahl’s storytelling style and quirky characters.

When Is the Finale of Wes Anderson’s Shorts Coming to Netflix?

The last of the four short films, Poison, will be released on Saturday, September 30, exclusively on Netflix.

Wes Anderson’s Short Films on Netflix Release Schedule

Just like the auteur’s unique filmmaking style, the upcoming new shorts are also getting an innovative release schedule. Unlike most anthologies that release together as one film, Wes Anderson’s New Shorts on Netflix will be available to stream one film per day, making it an exciting, four-day event that ought to be on your watchlist.

Check out the plots and schedule for each film, per Netflix, below –

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (39 Minutes): Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023

“A beloved Roald Dahl short story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.”

The Swan (17 Minutes): Thursday, September 28, 2023

“A young adult Roald Dahl short story about a small/brilliant boy ruthlessly pursued by two large/idiotic bullies.”

The Ratcatcher (17 Minutes): Friday, September 29, 2023

“A lesser-known Roald Dahl short story about a professional rodent exterminator.”

Poison (17 Minutes): Saturday, September 30, 2023

“A well-known Roald Dahl short story about a man who discovers a poisonous snake asleep in his bed.”

Three Must-Watch Wes Anderson Films and Where to Stream Them

From his directorial debut with Bottle Rocket in 1996 to his latest ensemble period film, Asteroid City of 2023, Wes Anderson has directed 11 feature films and several short films, as well as a few commercials. Each of his films is recognized for exploring significant themes, eccentric characters, and unmatched narrative and art styles, and merit a watch (or several re-watches). However, three of his works stand out more than the others and remain our favorites.

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Images via 20th Century Studios

In his first-ever adaptation of Roald Dahl’s eponymous children’s novel of 1970, Anderson directs this 2009 stop-motion animation comedy, from a screenplay co-written with Noah Baumbach. Fantastic Mr. Fox follows the titular character, Mr. Fox who promises his wife, Felicity, to stop stealing. But after two human years (12 fox years), his stealing spree gets reignited and puts the lives of his family and their other animal friends in danger from the enraged farmers. The film features an ensemble voice cast of George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe, and Owen Wilson, among others. On its release, Fantastic Mr. Fox became the second-highest rated and one of the best animated films of the year and earned nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score at the 82nd Academy Awards.

Watch it on Max

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

This star-studded, 2014 comedy-drama marks the only Academy-winning project for Anderson, that he writes and directs from a story co-written with his longtime collaborator, Hugo Guinness. The Grand Budapest Hotel is set in a 20th-century mountain resort in the fictional Eastern-European town of Zubrowka, in the backdrop of a raging fascist regime. The story follows Ralph Fiennes as Monsieur Gustave G, a reputed concierge of the titular hotel who takes pride in offering class-apart service to all the guests, whatever it may require. But when Gustave gets framed for murdering a guest, he sets out with his friend and protégé, Zero (Tony Revolori) on a quest to save himself and a fortune to his name, making their journey and friendship as the crux of the movie. Often said to be one of the best films of the 2010s, The Grand Budapest Hotel earned nine nominations at the 87th Academy Awards, winning four, and earned Anderson a BAFTA for Best Original Screenplay.

Watch it on Hulu

Asteroid City

In his latest and 11th feature project, Anderson writes, directs, and co-produces this 2023 sci-fi comedy-drama, from a story he co-wrote with Roman Coppola. Another period film, Asteroid City is set in 1955, in the middle of a fictional desert town, where a group of students and their parents gather for the Annual Junior Stargazer convention. The film can be seen as Anderson’s homage to the alien and UFO sighting myths in the post-war American Southwest. Asteroid City made headlines for boasting a cast that is "larger than most other Anderson films that are ensemble in nature” and features the likes of Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, along with his frequent collaborators like Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, etc. On its release, Asteroid City was both a commercial and critical success and has been said to be his “his most beautiful yet.”

Watch it on Peacock