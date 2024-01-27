Back in 2019, Lulu Wang blew audiences away with her second feature film, The Farewell. Originally premiering at the Sundance International Film Festival, this family comedy-drama gained award buzz and gave Awkwafina her best role so far as the young Chinese-American woman named Billi who not only learns that her beloved grandmother is dying but that her family has chosen not to inform her so she can die in peace. Straddling the line between the West and the East, Wang paved the way for other films like Past Lives to sweep in the awards season. Now, she is back with a new miniseries starring film legend, Nicole Kidman. Expats which is based on the critically acclaimed novel, The Expatriates, by Janice YK Lee, follows the vibrant lives of a community of expats in Hong Kong. They live affluent and sheltered lifestyles until a single tragic action sets off a train reaction that changes their lives forever. Featuring an excellent cast including Kidman alongside Jack Huston, Sarayu Blue, and Brian Tee, this is set to be Amazon’s first critical hit of the year. For anybody still wondering when, how, and where they can watch the show, you’ve come to the right place.

Expats A look at the personal and professional lives of a tight-knit group of expatriates living in Hong Kong. Release Date January 26, 2024 Creator Lulu Wang Cast Sarayu Blue , Nicole Kidman , Ji-young Yoo , Brian Tee , Jack Huston Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

The TV series premieres on Amazon Prime on January 26. Other Amazon Prime content released that week includes a new comedy special by Kevin James entitled Kevin James: Irregardless. The series will also be competing against Apple TV’s star-studded war miniseries, Masters of the Air, which also premieres on the 26th.

Can You Watch Expats Without an Amazon Prime Subscription?

Unfortunately, you cannot watch Expats without an Amazon Prime subscription, but it’s not too late to get one. You can get a Prime Video and Amazon Prime membership for $14.99 a month, or you can just get the Prime Video membership for $8.99 a month.

Watch the Trailer for Expats

A trailer for Expats was released on December 19th. Opening on a shot of Nicole Kidman sitting on a luxurious tropical beach, we realize that not everything in her life is as perfect as it seems. Though she enjoys a good life with her husband and children, she sometimes wants to be alone in a world where she is not somebody’s wife or somebody’s mother. Is she wrong for this? Now living a comfortable life in Hong Kong, she is part of a community of expats. For this group of people, everything is a temporary stepping stone to a fresh start. They are living the dream until a tragedy occurs that changes the lives of everyone involved. Now marred by guilt and shame, cracks begin to appear in marriages, friendships, and even in how they view themselves. In an examination of American diaspora culture, class differences, and family trauma, Lulu Wang asks the audience what it takes to forgive yourself and keep on living.

How Many Episodes of Expats Are There?

Expats will consist of eight episodes. The first episode will be released on January 26th and then the rest will be released every week with the final episode airing on February 23rd.

More Nicole Kidman-Led TV Shows You Can Stream Right Now

To help you out while you wait for Amazon Prime to release this star-studded miniseries in its entirety, check out these three other shows starring one of the greatest actresses of her generation, Nicole Kidman, as she makes you think, cry, and thrill you.

Big Little Lies

In what will go down as one of the best miniseries not only in the history of HBO but television, Nicole Kidman gives one of her most heartbreaking and introspective performances. Told through a series of flashbacks, Big Little Lies, follows a group of mothers as their seemingly mundane affluent lives get torn open and the dangerous secrets from their past lead to the mysterious death of a guest at a school function. Kidman plays Celeste Wright, a mother of two, who, unbeknownst to even her closest friends, is fighting to survive her abusive marriage. Though Kidman’s Emmy-winning performance remains the standout, her fellow peers including Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Alexander Skarsgard give career-best performances. Big Little Lies’ many twists and turns not only grip its audience, but it also offers poignant discussions on domestic violence, marriage, and friendship.

The Undoing

In a stunning psychological thriller, Kidman stuns as a woman caught up in a terrible crime. Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant play Grace and Jonathan Fraser, a wealthy New York couple whose dream life is interrupted overnight when Jonathan becomes the main suspect in the case of the brutal murder of a young mother whose son attends the same elite private school as their own. A modern ‘whodunnit’, the miniseries centers around a woman’s nagging suspicion and how one action can doom an entire community. Directed by Susanne Bier, who is best known for her Danish dramas like In a Better World, which won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, Kidman and Grant deliver haunting performances that will make you question everything.

Nine Perfect Strangers

In Nine Perfect Strangers, Nicole Kidman plays a calm but terrifying Russian wellness resort founder. The series starts when nine strangers from the city arrive at Tranquilum House, a health and wellness resort in California for a 10-day retreat that promises to transform their mental and physical health. Once the guests arrive, however, they realize that all is not as it seems and the resort director, Masha, has strange and somewhat dangerous methods for their so-called recovery, including some mysterious medicines. In a kind of psychological horror version of HBO’s The White Lotus, this series features incredible performances from an ensemble including the likes of Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Samara Weaving, Regina Hall, and Bobby Cannavale. Season two is on its way, so be sure to binge-watch the first season before actors Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, and Christine Baranski join the cast.

