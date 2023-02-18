We have officially moved into Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The third film in the Ant-Man trilogy takes us to the Quantum Realm, where Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) come face-to-face with the multiversal threat, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicking off the next phase of the MCU, fans are eager to see what happens next in the franchise, especially with the film marking the first appearance of Kang ahead of the highly anticipated Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. With Ant-Man 3 now in theaters, the lingering question is when will the film be on Disney+?

When Will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Be on Disney+?

As of right now, we do not have an official date for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s Disney+ release. However, we can make an educated guess on the release window by looking at Disney’s history. In 2020 and 2021, Disney sent their films straight to Disney+, but the caveat was that you would have to pay a premium fee of $19.99. Movies like Black Widow, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Mulan were some of the first to do so. Soon after, the $19.99 fee became standardized for home releases for other films like Dreamworks’ Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

In 2022, Disney fully committed to their theatrical releases and ended their Premium Access prices. All of their Marvel films eventually made their way to the streamer at no additional cost. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness was released on Disney+ 47 days after its theatrical release. Later in the year, Thor: Love & Thunder arrived after 64 days, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released on Disney+ 82 days after its theatrical release. Looking at the pattern from the previous MCU releases, it’s safe to assume that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be available on Disney+ within the first 90 days of its theatrical run.

Will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Be Available to Rent On-Demand?

While Disney has usually added their films to their streaming service at no additional cost, the studio still makes them available for rent. As soon as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is available on Disney+, fans can rent the film for $19.99.

Will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Be Available on Home Video?

Soon after the film is available on Disney+, you can own both physical and digital copies of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. You can purchase the movie in multiple formats, notably DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD. Expect bonus content like featurettes and behind-the-scenes looks at the process of making Ant-Man 3.

What Is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania About?

The third film in the Ant-Man franchise will see Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures, and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Jonathan Majors plays Kang, a multiversal variant of He Who Remains, the linchpin of reality itself, as seen in the series Loki. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania launches Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and plays a pivotal role in the franchise’s future going forward.

The Multiverse Saga is now in full swing, and revisiting these films will prepare you for the next phase of the story. If you fell in love with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we have plenty more MCU films to check out. All these fantastic movies are now streaming on Disney+ for no additional charge.

