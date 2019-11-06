‘Avengers: Endgame’ Will Debut on Disney+ Earlier Than Expected

There was some debate on whether or not Avengers: Endgame would launch with Disney+. The title arrived on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and digital only a few months ago, so launching on a streaming service may cut into that revenue. On the other hand, it’s the biggest movie of 2019 and if you’re looking to grab a lot of subscribers at launch, you want to put your best foot forward.
Now Disney+ has officially announced that Avengers: Endgame will be available to stream when the service launches on November 12th. Here’s the tweet:
Oh snap! #AvengersEndgame is coming to #DisneyPlus. Start streaming the epic finale to @MarvelStudios’ Infinity Saga on November 12 in the US, Canada and Netherlands and on November 19 in Australia and New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/Bc2Ev83DuD
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 6, 2019
Of course, this doesn’t devalue the physical copies of the film anymore than any streaming title devalues a physical copy. If you decided to buy Endgame back in August, you still have all the special features and you don’t have to worry if Disney+ is going to cycle titles in and out of its library. You can watch Endgame whenever you want rather than have it conditionally on Disney+.
But for those that just like to have their libraries streaming, Endgame is a nice surprise less than a week before Disney+ is set to launch. I wish Disney would release some data to see how people spent the first week using the service, but that’s a long shot. At least there will be more Marvel than you can handle over the Thanksgiving break.
