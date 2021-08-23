Disney has released a new Cruella spot to let us know the Queen of Mean is coming to Disney+ this week. Starting this Friday, every Disney+ subscriber will be able to watch Oscar winner Emma Stone bring the classic villain to life as Cruella becomes part of the streaming platform’s official catalog.

Cruella hit theaters on May 28 while also becoming available on Disney+ through Premier Acess, which demands subscribers to pay an extra fee of $29.99 to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes. Disney deemed the simultaneous release strategy a success, as the film still brought $226.3 million home in the box office, which doesn’t consider what the movie got with Premier Acess. Taking into account that movie theaters are still dealing with the effects of the pandemics, that’s a great result.

Cruella’s commercial success has already ensured the movie will have a sequel, with Stone coming back as the deranged fashion stylist. The first movie acts as a prequel to 101 Dalmatians before Cruella becomes a full-villain who kills dogs for fashion. However, it’s still unsure if Stone’s version of the character will indeed become a Dalmatian-kidnapper or if the sequel will follow an alternative path, as Cruella presents a sympathetic protagonist that never hurts a single puppy.

Directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, Cruella also stars Emma Thompson as the Baroness, Joel Fry as Jasper, Paul Walter Hauser as Horace, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Anita, Kayvan Novak as Roger, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong.

Cruella will arrive on Disney+ to all subscribers this Friday, August 27. Cruella will also be releasing on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting September 21. Check out the new spot below:

