Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is almost upon us: not only does the highly anticipated sequel promise to throw Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme through a dizzying array of alternate Earths, but it also marks Sam Raimi's return to the superhero genre - and on the week celebrating the 20th anniversary of his first Spider-Man film, no less. Judging from the ticket sales and box office forecast, Multiverse of Madness stands to collect a bucketful of money on every conceivable Earth. But given the rise of streaming services - particularly Disney+, which holds nearly every Marvel Cinematic Universe project to date - viewers are more than likely to wait until they can watch the film from the comfort of their homes (and possibly in their pajamas). With that in mind, here is when fans can expect to stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Please note that the following dates are an estimate of when the film will be available to stream.

When Will Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness be on Disney+?

Image via Marvel Studios

It stands to reason that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will follow in the footsteps of recent Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and debut on Disney+ within 45 days of its theatrical release. This model was launched last year by Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who infamously referred to it as "an interesting experiment" following the then-upcoming release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Given that new policy, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness should be available to stream on Tuesday, June 11.

Will Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness be available to rent on-demand?

Image Via Marvel

As with its predecessors, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be available to rent on video platforms shortly after its debut on Disney+. Viewers should be able to rent it via Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube.

Will Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness be Available on Home Video?

Shortly after it comes onto VOD, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness should be able to purchase in home video format: more specifically on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD. Depending on the format and where you purchase it, Multiverse of Madness is bound to come with a plethora of bonus features - which potentially includes deleted scenes, as Raimi confirmed in a Collider interview that his first cut of the film was much longer.

What is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness about?

Image via Marvel Studios

Picking up after the events of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Multiverse of Madness finds Doctor Strange encountering America Chavez (Xochitil Gomez), a teenager with the ability to cross dimensions. With the help of his friend and fellow sorcerer Wong (Benedict Wong), Strange seeks out Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) for her help in navigating the multiverse, unaware that she may have different intentions than him. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams will reprise their roles from the first Doctor Strange film as Karl Mordo and Christine Palmer, respectively, while other Marvel characters from across the multiverse may or may not appear. Add in Raimi's penchant for horror, and you've got a recipe for spine-tingling success.

Where To Stream Other Sam Raimi Films

Raimi has quite the prolific filmography. In addition to the Spider-Man film trilogy and Multiverse of Madness, he's directed horror films (the Evil Dead trilogy), westerns (The Quick and the Dead), and fantasy (Oz the Great and Powerful). He even dabbled in the superhero genre prior to the Spider-Man films with fare such as Darkman and M.A.N.T.I.S. You can find a list of where to stream his films here.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres in theaters on May 6.

