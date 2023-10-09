The Big Picture Perri and Steve begin with breaking down the weekend box office, which includes the opening of The Exorcist: Believer, Saw X, and Gareth Edwards' The Creator.

Guillermo del Toro hosted a special screening of Pacific Rim for its 10th anniversary, where he revealed some exciting casting news for his upcoming film Frankenstein.

Director Matt Shakman also shared some good news for Marvel's Fantastic Four. Check out Collider Dailies for more details.

Welcome back to another episode of Collider Dailies!

On today’s show, Perri Nemiroff and Steve Weintraub start off the week by giving a rundown of this weekend’s box office report before sharing some exciting Collider exclusive news! Check it all out by watching the episode in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

On this Monday morning, Perri and Steve start us off with a weekend box office rundown. The biggest title opening up the first weekend of October was David Gordon Green’s sequel, The Exorcist: Believer (check out their review of the movie on this previous episode of Collider Dailies). Intended to be the first of a trilogy that would expand on William Friedkin’s iconic film The Exorcist, Believer’s domestic opening pulled only $27 million. Not too shabby considering it reportedly cost $30 million to make, but after Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions forked over a whopping $400 million for the rights, what could up the box office sales for the next installment, The Exorcist: Deceiver? Coming in hot on those demon trails were PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie with $11.8 million, Saw X grinding up another $8.15 million, Gareth Edwards' The Creator with $6.1, and finally Blind with $3.12 million.

Finally, Perri and Steve share some exciting exclusives. For the 10th anniversary of Pacific Rim, Collider was able to host a special IMAX 3D screening of the movie with co-writer and director Guillermo del Toro in attendance. After the movie, del Toro hung out with the audience for an hour-long Q&A to talk about his filmography and future projects, where we learned that Academy Award-winner Christoph Waltz has joined Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, and Mia Goth on the phenomenal cast list of del Toro’s Frankenstein. And in Marvel news, the MCU’s Fantastic Four director, Matt Shakman, confirmed with Collider that the movie will be moving into production in London next year, which stirred up the conversations around casting. Longtime rumors have been swirling about John Krasinski, but what about Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One's Vanessa Kirby for Sue Storm? For Perri and Steve’s thoughts on all this and more, check out today's episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

