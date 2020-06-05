California to Resume Film and TV Production June 12

Since March-ish (time no longer meaning anything), creators and consumers of Hollywood content have been wondering if and when new product will be able to start producing by the end of 2020. The coronavirus quarantine ground many taken-for-granted facets of the industry to a screeching halt, causing countless shifts in release dates, closings of movie theaters, and pessimism throughout many top and behind-the-scenes players (that eternal optimist Christopher Nolan notwithstanding). But now, per Variety, a huge step on the journey of restarting productions across the country has been taken. California has announced that film and television productions can start back up starting on June 12.

California governor Gavin Newsom, alongside the California Department of Public Health, announced that TV and film productions could start again on June 12, so long as county public health authorities give their blessing. The department also clarified that labor and management must agree on rules set, and if local officials decide to impose any additional restrictions, they must be followed as well. Now that the state has announced their plans, counties like Los Angeles (where the majority of productions will likely take place) can begin to issue their own regulations.

Before everyone gets too excited, Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the CDPH, gave this statement issuing caution in the upcoming weeks:

As we continue to release guidance on how different sections can reopen with modifications, it is important to remember guidance doesn’t mean “go.” Your local health officer will make the final decision about which sectors will open, guided by data specific to your community.

While not every television and film production was shooting in LA or even CA, this step could represent a huge move forward for what’s permissible and allowable for the nation to follow. Hopefully, heads of production take the advice of temperance and listening to local health officials to heart, and hopefully we get new, produced entertainment produced safely. California also announced that starting June 12, schools, day camps, and casinos could start to explore options regarding re-opening. Additionally, they said that sports events with no spectators could begin to happen again.

For more on how coronavirus is affecting the entertainment industry, here’s Cinemark’s dubious plan to reopen theaters without a mask requirement.