Writer/Director James Gunn's grand finale to the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is finally here, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 dancing into theaters to deliver a tear-jerking final chapter of one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best storylines. For maybe the last time, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and more unite to take down the monstrously cruel High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). If early reviews are to be believed, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a more than worthy conclusion to James Gunn's MCU journey, with Collider's own Ross Bonaime praising the film as a "funny, exciting, and emotional conclusion." You can read Ross's entire review here.

As with the previous two Guardians of the Galaxy films and all of Marvel's major feature films, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is premiering exclusively in theaters on Friday, May 5th, 2023. While this is undoubtedly a film that many will likely want to see on the big screen, many are likely understandably wondering when the film will inevitably be available to stream on Disney+. We don't have a specific answer yet, but given the release history of Marvel's previous projects, we can come up with a decent, educated guess as to when you can watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 from the comfort of your own home.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Release Date 2023-05-05 Cast Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Pratt Writers James Gunn Rating PG-13 Runtime 150 minutes Main Genre Superhero Genres Science Fiction, Action, Adventure Summary The third film in James Gunn's lauded MCU series sees the return of the Guardians, along with the arrival of Adam Warlock - previously teased in the first two films - in a full starring role with the burgeoning team of outlaws turned galactic saviors. Website https://www.marvel.com/movies/guardians-of-the-galaxy-volume-3 Franchise MCU Story By Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning Characters By Arnold Drake, Gene Colan Prequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Cinematographer Henry Braham Producer Kevin Feige Production Company Marvel Studios Sfx Supervisor Stephane Ceretti

When is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Coming to Disney+?

Marvel has typically released their theatrical projects on Disney+ roughly ninety days after the film's theatrical run concludes. That's essentially been the case for every movie in Marvel's pantheon post Disney+'s debut, with the only exception being the same-day theater and streamer release (via Premier Access) for Black Widow due to the global pandemic. Coincidentally, Disney and Marvel recently announced that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023, 89 days after the film premiered in theaters.

Again, we don't yet have a hard release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Disney+ release, but given the recent history of past MCU release plans like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we can reasonably assume that the third Guardians of the Galaxy film will be coming to Disney+ ninety days after May 5th. That means we can likely expect the film to arrive on the House of Mouse's prestigious streaming service sometime around the first week of August 2023.

How Much Does Disney+ Cost?

If you're a die-hard Marvel fan, chances are you already have Disney+, as the streaming service is very much the go-to place for nearly all of your Marvel movies and shows. However, if you're eager to see the next chapter of the Guardians of the Galaxy saga, here's how much Disney+ costs.

Currently, Disney has two solo subscription plans and three bundle options for Disney+. The cheapest solo subscription plan is Disney+ Basic costs $7.99 USD per month, and offers the entire Disney+ catalog with ads. The second solo subscription plan is Disney+ Premium, which costs $10.99 USD per month or $109.99 USD per year, removing all ads from the service and allowing the option to download select titles for offline viewing.

The three Disney Bundle options do exactly what the name implies, bundling Disney+ with Hulu and/or ESPN+. The first bundle option is Disney Bundle Duo Basic, which costs $9.99 USD per month and includes Disney+ and Hulu, both with ads. Disney Bundle Trio Basic costs $12.99 USD per month, including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads. Finally, the best bang for your buck comes in the form of Disney Bundle Trio Premium, which costs $19.99 USD per month and includes Disney+ and Hulu without ads, ESPN+ with ads, and the ability to download select titles for offline viewing.

Will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Be Available to Rent On-Demand?

Most definitely. While yes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will undoubtedly be available to stream on Disney+ with no additional cost for subscribers, those who don't wish to add another streaming service to their monthly bill will also have the opportunity to see the film via video on demand. That being said, renting the film on VOD likely won't come cheap, as most modern releases typically cost $19.99 USD to watch, which is more expensive than your average movie theater ticket and is worth about two months of a Disney+ subscription. The film will likely be available to rent on VOD around the same time Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives on Disney+.

Will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Be Available to Buy on Home Video?

There's no reason not to expect that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be getting released on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD, which will no doubt be packed to the brim with commentaries, special features, and behind-the-scenes goodies. The film will also later be available to buy digitally after the renting period.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Image via Marvel Studios

The third and supposedly final Guardians of the Galaxy film sees the team doing what so many of Marvel's heroes are doing now - grappling with the universe-shattering events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The team is still grappling with the loss of Gamora despite there being an alternate-timeline version of her roaming the cosmos, which has hit Peter especially hard. Meanwhile, Rocket can't help but reminisce on his tragic yet mysterious past and inadvertently finds himself reunited with his mad scientist creator, the High Evolutionary. Suppose that horrifying trip down memory lane wasn't enough. In that case, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also sees the return of Sovereign leader Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), who seeks revenge on the Guardians for humiliating her in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 by sending the all-powerful Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) after them.

The resulting and maddening conflict sees the Guardians embark on yet another quest to save the galaxy, but this time, the film's conclusion will lead to the team being fundamentally changed forever.

