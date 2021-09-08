HBO Max will finally be available in Europe next month month. The streaming service has been central to WarnerMedia’s release strategy, as many highly anticipated films such as Godzilla vs. Kong and The Suicide Squad got a simultaneous release on the HBO Max and theaters. So, the expansion of the streaming service will ensure WarnerMedia remains competitive worldwide, as it reaches markets where HBO Max was not yet available.

HBO Max will launch in Europe on October 26, with Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra being the first six European countries where the streaming service will be available. This first expansion will allow WarnerMedia to get everything ready to add other European markets in 2022. While WarnerMedia says that additional markets are planned for 2022, the company only confirmed 14 new European countries as part of its global expansion: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

RELATED:‌ The 55 Best Shows on HBO Max Right Now

Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International, says that the European expansion of the HBO Max service is “a historic moment.” In Larcher’s words:

“WarnerMedia movies and series like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and The Big Bang Theory are passionately consumed by fans all across Europe, and HBO Max has been created to provide them with the most intuitive and convenient viewing experience to watch these and a diverse range of other amazing titles.”

Christina Sulebakk, General Manager, HBO Max EMEA, also adds that WarnerMedia “see enormous potential as we roll-out the all-new, supercharged streaming platform across the region.”

HBO Max will be available to new customers and existing customers of HBO España, HBO Nordic, and HBO Go. The streaming service will be billed either directly or via eligible partners. A virtual event in October will reveal more about content offering and price points for each new market.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

‘C’mon C’mon’ Trailer Features Joaquin Phoenix as a Loving Uncle in Gorgeous Mike Mills Film 'C'mon C'mon' marks the first film from Phoenix since his Oscar-winning performance in 2019's 'Joker.'

Read Next