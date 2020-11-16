HBO Max is a great service hampered by a lack of platforms on which to enjoy it. While HBO Max has been available on some devices like AppleTV and Xbox One, it’s been absent on major platforms like Amazon devices and Roku devices. Tomorrow, HBO Max will greatly expand its reach as they’ve announced that on November 17th, the service will be available on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Fire tablets.

Immediately upon launch, current subscribers of HBO through Amazon’s Prime Video Channels will be able to log in to the HBO Max app with their Amazon credentials at no additional cost. The HBO app on Fire TV and Fire tablets will automatically update to become the HBO Max app; customers will be able to log in using their existing HBO credentials. New customers can also subscribe to HBO Max directly in the app. Additionally, all existing HBO Max customers – regardless of how they subscribe to the platform – can now access all of HBO Max via supported Fire TV and Fire tablet devices using their existing provider credentials.

HBO Max has been a bit tricky since it’s both part of HBO and a separate streaming platform. So, for example, if you simply subscribe to HBO Max through Apple, and have an AppleTV, it’s been a straightforward process. But, if you subscribed to HBO through your cable or satellite provider, then you still got HBO Max, but had to work your way through various credentials while also hoping that your devices would carry the app.

With Amazon now partnering on a deal with HBO, I can’t help but wonder if this will force Roku’s hand. Put it this way: an Amazon Fire Stick costs $30. A Roku Streaming Stick costs $40. If all you’re looking for is something that will stream your subscriptions, and they both have the major ones like Netflix, Hulu, etc., then why wouldn’t you just get the Fire Stick since it now has HBO Max while Roku doesn’t? I understand why Roku was holding out as they hoped to negotiate the best terms with HBO, but now it’s possible that this Amazon deal could endanger Roku’s market share for people who just want to pick up a streaming device.

