Sometimes fan campaigns work, and it looks like that’s the case, as LeVar Burton has been added to the guest host list for Jeopardy! Season 37. The official Twitter account for the game show announced that they were adding five new guest hosts to finish off the rest of Season 37, which already has been hosted by an impressive list of celebrities. Along with Burton, Robin Roberts, Joe Buck, George Stephanopoulos and David Faber have been named as guest hosts to close out the season.

Fans began a campaign on social media months ago to have the Reading Rainbow and Star Trek: The Next Generation alum on to guest host Jeopardy!, with many also pushing for Burton to be the late Alex Trebek’s replacement entirely moving forward. His announcement as guest host gives hope for the future, and the actor has also expressed his excitement for his new role on Twitter with his followers.

“THANK YOU... to all y’all for your passionate support!” Burton tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time.”

Burton follows in the footsteps of Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, Dr. Oz, Aaron Rodgers and Mike Richards, who have all guest-hosted recently. According to The Wrap, Jennings has had the best-rated shows based on Nielsen ratings. If fans can continue to tune in and support Burton during his tenure as guest host and give him the same great ratings, it could mean good things for him moving forward with the program full-time.

Anderson Cooper is the current guest host, with several celebrities slated to follow him before the new batch will begin. After Cooper, Bill Whitaker will host from May 3 to May 14, with Mayim Bialik following from May 31 to June 11, and Savannah Guthrie following from June 14 to June 25. Burton will host from July 26 to July 30.

Check your local listings for what time Jeopardy! airs weeknights near you.

