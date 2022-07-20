Buzz Lightyear is an icon. The Toy Story franchise has been a widespread phenomenon since the original film’s debut in 1995. After four successful movies, a slew of animated shorts, and even a cult classic animated series, Buzz Lightyear finally broke away from the toy store and went off on his own adventure. Lightyear is the 26th Pixar film and their first theatrical release since Onward, just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is great to see Pixar’s return to the big screen, but now our question turns to streaming. When will Lightyear be available on Disney Plus? We break down all of your questions down below.

When Will Lightyear Be Available For Streaming?

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney sent their films straight to Disney+ and charged a premium fee of $19.99 to watch the movie on Disney+, such as Mulan, Black Widow, and Raya and the Last Dragon. As time went on and we started to see a return to the cinema, Disney went on to shorten their theatrical window. Now, movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be on Disney+ roughly 30-45 days after their theatrical release.

With movies like Soul, Luca, and Turning Red added to the Disney+ library at no additional charge, we weren’t sure what to expect from Lightyear since it’s Pixar’s first theatrical release in nearly three years. Thankfully we won’t have to wait too long to stream Lightyear. The film will be available on Disney+ on August 3rd, 2022, at no additional charge.

In an interview with Deadline, director Angus MacLane said:

“We devoted years of our lives to this film, and we are so proud of it. We want to share it with as many people as possible. Disney+ not only gives more fans an opportunity to see Lightyear, [but it also] gives us all the means to see it again and again.”

Will Lightyear be available to rent on-demand?

Lightyear will be available to rent on-demand following its Disney+ launch date. We don’t have any official word on when it will be available to rent but expect it to be a few weeks after the Disney+ premiere. Will Lightyear be available on home video?

Soon after the film is available on Disney+, you can own both physical and digital copies of Lightyear. You can purchase the movie in multiple formats, notably DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD. Expect bonus content like featurettes and behind-the-scenes looks at the process of making Lightyear.

What is Lightyear About?

Lightyear is about the titular character, Buzz Lightyear. The film is set within the Toy Story universe and is the movie that inspired the toy we’ve come to love over the last three decades. Lightyear is the film that made Andy want to buy the action figure.

Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) embarks on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits Izzy (Keke Palmer), Mo (Taika Waititi), Darby (Dale Soules), and his robot companion, Sox (Peter Sohn). As this motley crew tackles their most harrowing mission yet, they must learn to work together as a team to escape the evil Zurg (James Brolin) and his loyal robot army that is never far behind.

Pixar Movies to Watch After Lightyear

If you fell in love with Lightyear, we have plenty more Pixar films to check out. All these fantastic movies are now streaming on Disney+ for no additional charge. You’ll laugh, cry, and see why Pixar is one of the best animation studios in the entire world.

Toy Story 1-4

Toy Story is the franchise that started it all. The first film makes Pixar a household name and is the first introduction to Buzz (Tim Allen) and Woody (Tom Hanks). What does it look like from the eyes of a toy? Each film tugs at your heartstrings while making for unforgettable comedic moments. Every single Toy Story film will put a smile on your face.

The Incredibles

The Incredibles films are action-packed with Pixar’s signature flare. This 1960s-inspired superhero flick takes us into the life of Bob Parr, aka Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), a retired superhero longing to return to his glory days. The film is about a superhero dealing with a mid-life crisis and how that affects the rest of his super-family.

Pixar’s unique take on the superhero genre is still one of the best films ever made. The Incredibles tackles mature themes but still captures wonder and beauty. It’s fantastic, and its sequel is excellent—both streaming on Disney Plus.

Soul

Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) is a middle-school band teacher who is unhappy with his life. He wants to pursue his true passion, jazz, and just as he’s about to make his big break, he’s confronted with a major obstacle - The meaning of life.

Soul is a film about discovering your passions and living life to the fullest. It’s a touching story that shows us that destiny is in our hands. The animation is the most visually stunning film from Pixar to date.

Inside Out

What are feelings, and how do they make up who we are as people? Inside Out tackles yet another of life’s mysteries. We follow Riley (Kaitlyn Dias), an 11-year-old girl whose life gets turned upside-down after she and her parents move from the Midwest to San Francisco. Riley’s emotions, led by Joy (Amy Poehler), attempt to guide her through this challenging time, but Sadness (Phyllis Smith) soon creeps in. Inside Out is an extraordinary coming-of-age story told from the perspective of Riley’s emotions.

Coco

Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt).

Miguel is striving to prove he has the talent but soon finds himself in the Land of the Dead. After meeting a trickster named Héctor (Gael Garcia Bernal), the two set out on a journey to find out the true story of Miguel's family history.

Coco is a masterful film. It embraces Miguel’s heritage and has a sense of wonder as we traverse the Land of the Dead. The film’s story is an emotional ride, and it will make you fall in love with the score and visuals.

