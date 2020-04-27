‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Coming to Disney+ on May 4th

We previously reported that Disney was going to celebrate May 4th (Star Wars Day, a day when people finally recognize Star Wars) by starting a behind-the-scenes Disney+ docuseries on the making of The Mandalorian. But now they’ve decided to make a much bigger play by releasing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker a couple months early so that the entire Skywalker Saga will be available on Disney+ starting on May 4th. With the addition of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the only Star Wars movie that won’t be available on Disney+ is Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is currently running out its licensing agreement on Netflix.

Putting Rise of Skywalker on Disney+ early is a smart move because Disney doesn’t really gain anything by sitting on it for two more months. Theaters are shut down, the parks are shut down, and people are hungry for entertainment options, so you may as well put the latest Star Wars movie on your streaming service for people to enjoy it/dunk on it. You could argue that releasing it on Disney+ so soon after the Blu-ray/digital release is damaging to those sales, but Disney has obviously done the math and concluded that it’s more beneficial to put it on their streaming service and work to increase subscribers while everyone is stuck inside. And hey, maybe Rise of Skywalker will get a reappraisal now that we’re a few months removed from all the expectations it carried back in December.

Check out the trailer for The Complete Skywalker Saga below