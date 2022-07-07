Thor: Love and Thunder is nearly in theaters. Taika Waititi's second film about the God of Thunder not only sees the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson but also the inclusion of several new (and semi-new) characters such as Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor aka Thor's ex-girlfriend Jane Foster. Considering that Thor: Love and Thunder is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it will undoubtedly make bucket loads of money at the box office. However, almost every other film in this long-running franchise is available to stream on Disney+ (The Incredible Hulk and Jon Watt's Spider-Man trilogy are currently unavailable on Disney+), so some fans may forgo a trip to the movie theater and instead watch it at home. Therefore, here's when you can stream Thor: Love and Thunder. Keep in mind these dates are estimates and not definitive.

When is Thor: Love and Thunder Streaming on Disney+?

Thor: Love and Thunder will likely end up on Disney+ at least 45 days after it hits theaters. Disney first used this release strategy for 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and has since used it for many other movie releases including Eternals, West Side Story, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If you do the math, fans can start streaming Thor: Love and Thunder on Monday, August 22 at the earliest.

Will Thor: Love and Thunder Be Available to Rent or Buy on Demand?

Yes, Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to buy or rent on digital video stores such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu. While the House of Mouse hasn't specified when that will happen, movies are usually available to buy or rent 2.5-to-3.5 months after they open in theaters, so Thor: Love and Thunder could potentially be available to buy or rent between September 21, 2022, and October 21, 2022.

Will Thor: Love and Thunder Be Available on Physical Media?

Yes, Thor: Love and Thunder will be available on popular physical media formats such as DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD. Movies usually come to these platforms two weeks after they come to VOD, so expect to see Thor: Love and Thunder on physical media between October 8, 2022, and November 8, 2022. At least one of these formats usually comes with many bonus features, which often include audio commentaries, making-of videos, and of course deleted scenes. Bale did say that several scenes with him and other big-name actors were cut from the film, so maybe they'll appear on the Blu-ray.

What is Thor: Love and Thunder About?

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder sees the God of Thunder working with the Guardians of the Galaxy, which now includes the arrow-guiding Ravager Kraglin (Sean Gunn), while figuring out his own purpose in life. Although he contemplates no longer being a superhero, that plan is put on the backburner when a new threat known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) emerges with the intent of killing every god in existence. As a result, Thor must travel the universe to take down this terrifying foe and along the way receive help from several of his friends including former flame Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who now wields a seemingly rebuilt Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi will reprise their roles from the previous Thor movie as Valkyrie and Korg, respectively. This film will also introduce several new characters never before seen in the MCU such as Russell Crowe as the Greek god Zeus. On top of that, Waititi will throw his trademark brand of whimsical and off-beat humor, which will surely please fans of his last MCU film Thor: Ragnarok.

Where to Watch Other Taika Waititi Films

Believe it or not, Taika Waititi has directed more than just Marvel movies. Some of his past works include a rom-com about finding love in the weirdest places (Eagle vs. Shark), a mockumentary about vampires living in New Zealand (What We Do in the Shadows), and an Oscar-winning satire set in Nazi Germany (Jojo Rabbit). If you're curious about where to stream these movies (and some of his acting roles), then click here.

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters on July 8.

