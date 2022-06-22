The original Top Gun is a cult classic and a defining moment in Tom Cruise’s incredible career. We have patiently waited 36 years for Cruise to return to the role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, and Top Gun: Maverick was well worth the wait. The Top Gun sequel is one of this year’s best and a marvelous experience in all premium theaters. With that said, Top Gun: Maverick is a film fans want to be able to watch over and over again, so when will it be available to stream? We answer every question about Top Gun 2’s streaming status.

When Will Top Gun: Maverick Be Available for Streaming?

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Paramount was one of the first studios to have a shortened theatrical window. Films like A Quiet Place Part II and Scream were exclusively in theaters for 45 days before arriving on Paramount’s streaming service, Paramount Plus. As time has moved on, plus Top Gun: Maverick’s critical and financial stellar reception, Paramount seems hesitant to add the film to its streaming catalog.

In an interview with Variety, Paramount President and CEO Tom Ryan said: "We haven’t decided on that [the theatrical window for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’] yet." With the uncertain nature of the situation, it’s best to assume that Top Gun: Maverick’s theatrical window will be 75 days. The standard for most films before the pandemic.

Will Top Gun: Maverick Be Available to Rent On-Demand?

Top Gun: Maverick will be available on video-on-demand once its theater exclusivity has ended. You should be able to rent the film on most major platforms, including Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube.

Will Top Gun: Maverick Be Available on Home Video?

Soon after the film is available on VOD, you can own both physical and digital copies of Top Gun: Maverick. You can purchase the movie in multiple formats, most notably: DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD. Expect bonus content like featurettes, bloopers, and behind-the-scenes looks at the process of making Top Gun: Maverick.

What is Top Gun: Maverick About?

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

“After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.”

