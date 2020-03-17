Report: Most Network TV Shows Won’t Be Coming Back This Season

If you’re a fan of TV shows like Chicago P.D. or Grey’s Anatomy, you may need to get used to the idea of not getting closure this season. Most of Hollywood shut down in the last week or so to combat the coronavirus COVID-19, and while production on all of these shows was halted “temporarily,” a new report suggests that most broadcast shows will not be resuming filming this season at all.

Per Vulture’s Josef Adalian, executives at the major broadcast TV networks—that would be ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and the CW—are operating under the assumption that few if any of their shows will resume production in time to finish their current seasons. That means shows could end abruptly one to four episodes short of their originally planned full-season orders.

The issue comes down to the cost of resuming production, assuming that can even happen within the next few weeks. Most of these series were scheduled to be shooting their final episodes over the next few weeks, which would then air in May. But in accordance with CDC guidelines and White House recommendations, almost all TV productions have been halted while the world aims to stem the rise of coronavirus spread.

The latest White House guidelines suggest not gathering in groups of 10 or more for at least the next two weeks, but AMC Theaters just announced it’s shutting down for potentially as long as three months. Vulture notes that the costs associated with shutting down and starting up productions is significant, and studios also have to worry about crew contracts and actor commitments—it’s not like you can just ask your entire cast and crew to come back in June to shoot one episode.

This likely does not extend to most cable TV shows and no streaming shows, since those series almost always wrap production before filming on the first episode begins. FX’s Fargo is an exception, and as a result that show’s April debut date has been postponed. Netflix’s The Crown, conversely, is soldiering on to complete its final week of filming before wrapping up, in the event that the world is still in dire need of new content later this year.

The Vulture report notes that it’s likely most of these shows will air new episodes in March and April to take advantage of people being home every day/night, but then those shows will likely end abruptly. Some broadcast shows had already completed production before the coronavirus began spreading—the Modern Family series finale, for example, is in the can—while others like the Chicago franchise weren’t quite done.

The report also speculates that if a show is big enough, like Grey’s Anatomy, a workaround could be figured out to provide some semblance of a finale. Another major question is the Supernatural series finale, which has not yet been shot.

There’s a lot of uncertainty going around right now and that’s because this pandemic drastically changes the landscape of the world in a very short period of time. We can’t in good conscience predict what will happen two days from now, let alone one week from now. But for now, it’s best to assume your favorite broadcast TV shows won’t be wrapping up their current seasons in traditional fashion.