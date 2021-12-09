Sundance announcements are rolling in and one of the most anticipated films, When You Finish Saving the World, has released a first look image. The image shows Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard who plays Ziggy and Academy Award winner Julianne Moore who is playing his mother, Evelyn. The pair appear in warm winter clothes, Wolfhard in a letterman/bomber style jacket and beanie, and Moore donning a cozy sweater and wire-rimmed glasses. Wolfhard is a good foot taller than Moore and it shows in this image, which only seems to add some rebellious teenage son energy to their dynamic.

When You Finish Saving the World is based on the novel of the same title written by Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network, Zombieland) in 2020. The book focuses on a family of three, Nathan and Rachel, and their son Ziggy, and plays with time in an interesting way as we meet each of them at different points in their lives and their relationships with each other. The audiobook production stars Wolfhard in the same role, as well as Kaitlyn Dever as Rachel and Eisenberg as Nathan. The audiobook production of When You Finish Saving the World received an Audie Award for best original work in 2021.

The upcoming film appears to focus on the present and the relationship between teenage Ziggy and his mother. Naturally, there will be some differences from the book version, but many details remain including Moore's character running a domestic violence shelter. The film which is written and directed by Eisenberg will mark his directorial debut. When You Finish Saving the World will also be the first feature film production from Fruit Tree, a film and television production company led by Academy Award winner Emma Stone (Cruella, La La Land) and her husband Dave McCary (Brigsby Bear, SNL), with A24's Ali Herting.

Stone and Eisenberg have worked together in the past, both staring as leads in the Zombieland films. Stone and Moore also worked together in the romantic comedy Crazy Stupid Love. When You Finish Saving the World will toe the line between comedy and drama and feature themes like growing up, parenting, and finding your place in the world.

When You Finish Saving the World will premiere on opening day at Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2022. In the meantime, you can check out the synopsis below.

Synopsis: Evelyn and her oblivious son Ziggy seek out replacements for each other as Evelyn desperately tries to parent an unassuming teenager at her shelter, while Ziggy fumbles through his pursuit of a brilliant young woman at school.

