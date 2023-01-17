American actor, dramatist, and author, Jesse Eisenberg, is bringing a unique experiment to the big screen. Eisenberg has transformed his 2020 audio drama with the same name into a live-action movie titled When You Finish Saving the World. The iconic actor makes his feature directorial debut with the movie and with popular names like Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Julianne Moore (Still Alice), Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), and Billy Bryk (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) starring, the film is expected to present a one-of-a-kind thoughtful story against a light-hearted backdrop.

Produced by Fruit Tree and distributed by A24, Emma Stone and Dave McCary are serving as producers on this comedy-drama film alongside Ali Herting and executive producer Becky Glupczynski. The movie had its Sundance Film Festival premiere on January 20, 2022, and critics quickly took to it. When You Finish Saving the World will now make its way to the theaters for the public very soon and here's how you can go about watching it.

The film is scheduled for release on January 20, 2023, by A24, exactly a year after its Sundance Film Festival premiere. For the fans of When You Finish Saving the World's talented star cast, the film has been an anticipated project for a long. The critics first experienced the movie during its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2022. Fans had to wait a long for an official announcement of the film's worldwide release, but it finally came in November 2022.

The film will open in the theaters against Sony's Missing (the sequel to 2018's Searching), Mary Nighy's directorial debut Alice, Darling, Oscar-winning filmmaker Florian Zeller's The Son, and the third and final installment of the Detective Knight trilogy, Detective Knight: Independence, among others.

When You Finish Saving the World Showtimes

You can use the below links to check for When You Finish Saving the World showtimes and tickets at a theater near you:

The trailer for the film was released on November 29, 2022, by A24. It sheds light on the strained relationship between a stiff mother named Evelyn and her adolescent son Ziggy. It introduces the audience to the interesting personalities of the characters as they try to navigate their issues and maintain their relationships with themselves and their loved ones. The trailer also highlights the brilliant reviews received by the film from various publications.

Is When You Finish Saving the World Streaming Online?

Most of the films distributed by A24 recently have been released for streaming about a month or two after their theatrical releases. Though there is no official announcement about the streaming release of When You Finish Saving the World, fans can expect to see the film soon enough on one of the popular streaming sites after its initial release period is over. That said, at least for the time being, your best bet to watch the film is on the big screen.

What Is the Plot of When You Finish Saving The World?

Image via A24

Evelyn and her oblivious son Ziggy seek out replacements for each other as Evelyn desperately tries to parent an unassuming teenager at her shelter, while Ziggy fumbles through his pursuit of a brilliant young woman at school.

The protagonist of the movie, Evelyn (Julianne Moore), has dedicated her life to helping those in need, but she finds it difficult to connect with her son Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), an aspiring internet celebrity who is blind to the issues of the world. Evelyn makes an effort to take on the role of a parent to a quiet youngster she meets at her shelter, and Ziggy struggles to get the attention of a clever and politically engaged youth at his high school. This heartfelt comedy paints a hilarious and astute image of a mother and son who, although appearing to disagree, are more akin than either would prefer to admit.

