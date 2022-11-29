Since first debuting at the Sundance Film Festival last January, we haven’t heard much about A24's Finn Wolfhard and Julianne Moore-led indie feature When You Finish Saving the World. Along with the two big names leading the cast, the film also serves as Jesse Eisenberg’s crossover from acting to filmmaking with the Fleishman is in Trouble star making his directorial debut. After a long wait, two major updates have been revealed. We finally have a theatrical release for the film on January 20, 2023, and a first trailer.

The trailer reveals the strained relationship between Evelyn (Moore) and her teenage son Ziggy (Wolfhard). Both lead completely separate lives with Evelyn turning outside and running a shelter to help families in need and Ziggy being a normal teen, caring little about anything not directly affecting him. Along with trying to woo his high school crush, Lila (Alisha Boe), a young woman with her eyes wide open to the unfairness of the world outside her own, Ziggy has one thing that’s majorly important to him. He has dreams of becoming internet famous by playing his songs for thousands on a live stream.

His music is a major point of contention between Ziggy and his mom as she continuously interrupts his performances while he’s on air. Meanwhile, things at Evelyn’s shelter get heavier for her as Kyle (Billy Bryk), a young man with a heart of gold, but a troubled home life, enters the picture, leading Evelyn’s motherly instincts to switch on in hopes of giving him someone to look up to. The trailer also featured bits of Ziggy’s father, Roger Katz (Jay O. Sanders), who finds himself as the odd man out with both of his family members so wrapped up in themselves. The drama focuses on the mother and son’s differences, but in doing so, reveals how in many ways they’re alike and staying in their own bubbles.

Image via A24

Along with directing, Eisenberg also penned the feature and co-wrote the film’s all-original soundtrack. For music, he worked alongside Wolfhard and the Academy Award-nominated musician, Emile Mosseri (Minari). While audiences will more than likely recognize Wolfhard from his time on Netflix’s smash-hit sci-fi series Stranger Things, many will also know him as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist in indie bands Calpurnia and The Aubreys. With When You Finish Saving the World connecting his two major passions, we’re thinking that Wolfhard was more than excited to begin working on the production.

In a review, Collider’s own Ross Bonaime praised Eisenberg’s directorial eye, as well as his writing, saying that “Eisenberg handles a difficult balance for Evelyn and Ziggy, both of whom are oblivious and lost, and frequently irritating in their quest to find what they’re missing.” He also applauds the performances of the leading duo writing that “When You Finish Saving the World works because of the performances by Wolfhard and Moore.”

Check out the trailer for When You Finish Saving the World below.