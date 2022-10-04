The trailer for Where Are You, a new indie film from Red Sea Media, about a famous photographer whose grief sends him into a downward spiral has been released, as Collider can exclusively reveal. After his girlfriend mysteriously vanishes, he receives a call from a woman claiming to know where she is. What follows is a fever dream of a search not only for his girlfriend but for who he really is at his core.

The footage starts off with its titular question before showing Nicolas Yerna (Irakli Kvirikadze) with his soon-to-be missing girlfriend Matilda (Camille Rowe). As a photographer, Nicolas is a Hollywood darling with his own book and famous photos plastered everywhere. He's shown as a bit of a ladies man, often sleeping with the same clients he shoots, though he takes a liking to the artist Matilda as she enters his life and sweeps him off his feet. Things aren't all rosy though as pressure from the media and a death close to him starts to weigh on him. He's lost his touch and Matilda is suffering for it. Everything takes a big tonal shift, however, when Matilda goes missing.

After he receives a phone call from a stranger, the real fever dream begins as he looks for answers through her life and his. He gets pulled into something deeper though when two characters played by Madelyn Brewer and an enigmatic Anthony Hopkins who tease some greater truth to Matilda's disappearance. Investigators seem to be suspicious of Nicolas as he continues his frantic search that leads him deeper into madness. The trailer leaves it open to interpretation what's real and what isn't as the ending takes on an almost dreamlike quality, leaving Nicolas unsure of himself and what to believe.

Image via Red Sea Media

Riccardo Spinotti and Valentina De Amicis teamed to direct the film with Matt Handy joining them as a writer. Spinotti has experience working on larger productions, previously serving in the camera department for the Dwayne Johnson-led Hercules. Amicis, meanwhile, is on the rise in the festival circuit, earning plenty of praise for her recent short Mother. They had a stellar cast to work with on their feature debut with Kvirikadze, Rowe, Brewer, and Hopkins joined by Ray Nicholson, Angela Sarafyan, Mickey Sumner, Melora Walters, Christopher Ashman, Brad Greenquist. The film debuted at last year's Locarno Film Festival.

Where Are You premieres on VOD and in theaters on October 21. Check out the trailer below: