‘Parasite’ Is Doubling Its Theater Count After Winning All of the Oscars

Hot off the heels of winning four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Bong Joon Ho, Parasite is drastically increasing its theater count this week. As reported by THR, the number of theaters showing the Best Picture winner could expand to over 2,000 this weekend. If you haven’t seen the film yet, now’s your chance to catch it on the big screen. You basically have no excuse at this point.

It may be hard to avoid at this point, but if you do venture out to the theater this week to watch Parasite, try to go in with as little information about the story as possible. While knowing some significant details won’t necessarily spoil the film, it’s definitely a situation wherein the less you know beforehand, the better. The basic plot centers around the Kims, a poor family of four who launch an intricate scam on the wealthy Parks. Things spin out wildly and unpredictably from there, resulting in one of the most entertaining and provocative films of last year.

If the theater isn’t for you, don’t worry – Parasite has been available on DVD and streaming platforms since January. So if you can’t make it out (or simply prefer not you), you can watch Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar winner from the comfort of your own pajamas. Snowpiercer and Okja are currently available on Netflix, so if you want, you could throw yourself a Bong triple feature.

Parasite was a lock for Best International Film, but was a surprise win for both Best Director and Best Picture, becoming the first foreign language film to win the latter. It’s also the first film of Bong’s to gross over $100 million, with the pic’s international box office currently sitting at around $165 million. It’s a pretty impressive run for an independently distributed international feature, and with Parasite increasing its theater presence, that number is likely going to continue growing.

