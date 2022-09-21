Any fans of Adult Swim are in for a treat with the Adult Swim Festival. The festival is a three-part special that features performances from the Adult Swim Festival live event in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood, which will be available to stream on-demand on September 23 on The Roku Channel.

The Adult Swim Festival, held in August of this year, consisted of performances from rap duo Run The Jewels, rapper Tierra Whack, and fictional heavy metal band Dethklok (from the show Metalocalypse), and will also include interviews from backstage with El-P and Killer Mike of Run The Jewels and rapper Whack. Also, in conjunction with the special's release date, fans of Adult Swim will be able to see and stream on demand over 120 episodes of Adult Swim favorites like the Alabama Jackson digital shorts, Rick and Morty anime digital shorts, Vindicators 2 (a Rick and Morty spin-off), Aquadonk Side Pieces (an Aqua Teen Hunger Force digital spin-off), Robot Chicken, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, and Metalocalypse. Other episodes that will be available are from the shows Ambient Swim, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Samurai Jack, Birdgirl, Black Dynamite, Joe Pera Talks with You, Loiter Squad, SMILING FRIENDS, Teenage Euthanasia, Tuca & Bertie, YOLO: Crystal Fantasy, and Squidbillies.

Michael Ouweleen, the President of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, is "excited for fans to experience the energy and excitement" of the festival, and felt the festival was "special," since it marked Adult Swim's return to live events. Jennifer Vaux, the Head of Content Acquisition for The Roku Channel, says that "The Roku Channel is thrilled to be the exclusive AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) home for the Adult Swim Festival."

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: How to Watch 'Rick and Morty' Season 6: Where to Stream the New Episodes

Adult Swim, an adult-oriented and focused channel, shares the same space with Cartoon Network. Adult Swim, founded in 2001 in Atlanta and conceived by Mike Lazzo (Cartoon Network's original head programmer), was established as niche and alternative programming to be broadcast when the primary audience of Cartoon Network would mostly be asleep. Adult Swim broadcasts Mondays through Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Eastern and from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sundays.

Streamers can access the Adult Swim Festival and the show episodes on September 23 for free, with ads, on The Roku Channel. The Roku Channel is accessible from any Roku streaming device, from The Roku Channel website, or by downloading The Roku Channel app to any iPhone, Android phone, mobile device, or Smart TV that has the capability.