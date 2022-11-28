Bros is coming to Peacock starting next month, the network has announced. Starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane in leading roles the film is the first gay rom-com released by a major studio and features an entirely LGBTQ+ cast. The feature follows a podcast host Bobby (Eichner) and a lawyer Aaron (Macfarlane) who are “possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe.”

Unlike any other romantic story, the movie is a campy and edgy feature wrapped up in heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with. The feature is directed by Nicholas Stoller from a script he co-wrote with Eichner. The feature was critically acclaimed and applauded for its hilarious performances and the heartwarming tale at its core.

Upon its release, despite the acclaim from critics, it failed to impress at the box office. The movie was made on a budget of $22 million and grossed $14.7 million worldwide. After the disappointing box office collection in later weeks, Eichner acknowledged the downturn on Twitter writing that the disappointing situation emerged as “straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros.” He further appealed to the audience saying, “Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it *is* special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I love this movie so much. GO BROS!!!” Perhaps the movie will reach a wider audience once it premieres on Peacock.

Image via Universal Pictures

Bros' talented cast includes comedy greats like Jim Rash, SNL breakout star Bowen Yang, and stand-up comedian Guy Branum. The movie also stars Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Harvey Fierstein, Amanda Bearse, Guillermo Díaz, Symone, Eve Lindley, and Dot-Marie Jones. Universal Studios backed the film while Stoller, Judd Apatow, and Joshua Church produced. Eichner and Karl Franke serve as executive producers on the film.

Bros premiere on December 2 on Peacock. You can check out the trailer and synopsis below: