Over the last few years horror fans have been in the middle of a terrifying genre renaissance both on the big and small screen. We've seen a ton of great original scary stories and many iconic horror franchises return in grand fashion. This includes everyone’s favorite killer doll Chucky who in 2021 made his small screen debut in his hit Syfy self-titled series. The series just finished up its bloody second season late last year and fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for Chucky to get renewed. However, if you need something to pass the time while we wait for Season 3 news, the first season of Chucky is now streaming on Shudder.

Chucky Season 1 brilliantly reintroduced the world to this historic franchise and continued the story where the last film, Cult of Chucky, left off. Both seasons follow a teenager named Jake, played by Zackary Arthur, who lives in the same town where Charles Lee Ray aka Chucky grew up. Jake's life turns upside down when he buys a seemingly innocent vintage Good Guy doll at a tag sale, but it turns out to be Chucky who’s looking to groom Jake into becoming a killer himself. Both seasons are full of insane twists and turns, but Season 1 reestablished Chucky as a horror franchise after years focused more on the comedy. There are still plenty of hilarious moments, but they’re offset by Chucky creator Don Mancini cranking up the blood and gore. This is a kill happy series that will make and has made many horror fans happy. Also in keeping with the franchise’s tradition, the series has some meaningful LGBTQ+ messages under its blood-soaked body count.

That’s why it’s great that Chucky’s now on Shudder. For the last half decade, Shudder has been the one-stop shop for horror fans. From classic horror to obscure 80s slashers to insane modern horror gems, this horror-centric streaming service has been next to none. Especially with its television offerings that have included great limited series like The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time and franchise revivals like the critically acclaimed Creepshow. While most horror fans have already watched this incredible series, Shudder has been a great reason for new fans to get invested in the genre and Chucky is the best entry point for the series since the original Child’s Play.

Chucky has single-handedly reignited interest in this popular slasher series and Shudder has been one of the main contributors to the horror renaissance we currently live in. It’s a horrific match made in heaven. You can stream Chucky Season 1 on Shudder now. Once you’ve done that, you can also catch up on Season 2 on the Syfy app. The series stars Arthur, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, Fiona Dourif, Brad Dourif, Devon Sawa, Jennifer Tilly and Alex Vincent. The first season’s trailer can be viewed down below: