The war movie stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell as pilots for the US Navy during the Korean War.

Paramount+ has revealed today that J.D. Dillard’s historical drama Devotion is coming to the streamer this Sunday, January 8. The war film stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell and will be available on digital the same day.

Based on the book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship and Sacrifice by Adam Makos, Dillard’s drama tell the story of real wingmen Ensign Jesse Brown and Lieutenant Thomas "Tom" Hudner. Brown was the Navy's first African-American carrier pilot, while Hudner became his wingman right before the Korean War. The movie explores the challenges of a Black man rising to such a prestigious position in the Navy and the bond Brown and Hudner forged during the war.

While historical dramas about wars are usually developed to praise America’s armed forces' bravery, Devotion is also a faithful portrait of an unlikely friendship between people from very distinct cultural backgrounds. The movie was also praised for its honest approach to the horrors of war and the weight that honor and duty put over military combatants. Majors and Powell's stellar performances also helps to elevate Devotion, making it a perfect movie to watch (or rewatch) when it becomes available this Sunday.

RELATED: ‘Devotion’ Delivers a Respectful Last Flight for a Forgotten Hero | Review

For fans who are not yet Paramount+ subscribers, Devotion will be available to buy digitally in the U.S. and Canada. There’s still no information about when the movie will become available in other markets.

Who’s Involved with Devotion?

Dillard directs Devotion from a screenplay by Jake Crane & Jonathan A.H. Stewart. The film is produced by Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill, Trent Luckinbill, and executive produced by Dillard, Powell, Robert Simonds, Adam Fogelson, John Friedberg.

Devotion’s cast also includes Christina Jackson (The Night House) as Jesse's wife Daisy Brown and Thomas Sadoski (The Newsroom) as Richard "Dick" Cevoli, Jesse’s squadron division leader. Other cast members include singer Joe Jonas, Daren Kagasoff (The Secret Life of the American Teenager), Spencer Neville (The Obituary of Tunde Johnson), and Nick Hargrove (Charmed). Serinda Swan (Coroner) also makes a cameo as the legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor, who crosses paths with these pilots.

Devotion comes to Paramount+ and digital on January 8. Check out the movie’s trailer and synopsis below.