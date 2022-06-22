Disney+ revealed today that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film to join the streaming platform in IMAX Enhanced and 4K Ultra HD. After conjuring some box office magic, the sequel now joins other 14 MCU films also available in the special format on Disney+.

The IMAX Enhanced format comes with an extended resolution that increases the size of each frame by 26%, which means fans can search for easter eggs and references in a bigger image. The increased aspect ratio also helps us see everything that director Sam Raimi planned for the explosive sequel. Love or hate Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’s impossible to ignore that Raimi is a filmmaker with a beautiful personal style, which he gladly brought to the MCU. So, having 26% more of Raimi is a good enough reason to watch (or rewatch) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Disney+.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse also comes to Disney+ less than a month before the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, the highly-anticipated cosmic adventure of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth). That means even people who couldn’t watch Stephen Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) interdimensional quest in theaters will be able to catch up on Phase 4 before the next big release. With Ms. Marvel still going strong after three episodes, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Disney+ release should also give hardcore fans some more means to pass the time before the next MCU secret is revealed.

Image via Marvel Studios

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Stephen must explore multiple dimensions to prevent a powerful villain from conquering the entire universe. The key to saving the Multiverse is Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, a heroine capable of jumping through dimensions. The sequel also sees the return of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), and Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

Although Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness wasn’t met with the same warm critical reception as other multiversal stories, such Spider-Man: No Way Home, the movie gathered more than $800 million at the international box office. The film also made several fan-favorite characters canon, and with Kevin Feige asking fans to look closer for clues about Phase 5's big crossover event, it’s likely Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness becomes an essential part of the MCU expansion.

Raimi directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a script by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron. Raimi is also known for helming the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as the Web-Slinger.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently available on Disney+. Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8.